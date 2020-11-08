Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Huge Biotech Breakthrough

BioStim electromagnetic biostimulation research system at FAMU

Our electromagnetic growth research may result in creating more than a 300% increase in land-based commercial and space station biomass production of pure oxygen, biofuels, and nutrients.”
— John Ericsson the inventor of the “BioStim” research system
LOS ALAMOS, NM, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

- 630% biomass increase in just 6 days
- Revolutionary way to turbocharge biochemicals for drugs and biofuels

For the last 20 months the project, headed by Dr. Ashvini Chauhan at FAMU, has been focused on growing a special blend of Florida algae biomass while studying the interaction of rare-earth magnet produced energy utilizing Ericsson’s “BioStim” electromagnetic biostimulation research system.

Dr. Chauhan’s team creatively grew energy-rich micro-algae with bacteria in wastewater and nutrients obtained from a Tallahassee local sewage treatment plant.

Mr. Bobby Edwards, REET research supervisor at FAMU reported a 630% biomass increase in just 6 days, last August utilizing BioStim rare-earth magnets to power the required biomass growth stimulation.

Applied Research Associates in Panama City, Florida (ARA) are conducting their proprietary hydrothermal liquefication process to convert the FAMU produced wet-algae biomass directly into bio-oil.

NASA Space Center participants have expressed interest in the potential of electromagnetic biostimulation for use in long-term space travel and for future Mars exploration and human inhabitation.

How it happened:

AlgaStar Inc. and its participants won a $1.0 million Florida state, 20-month, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficient Technologies (REET) research grant in 2018. Participants included Florida A&M University (FAMU), NASA at Kennedy Space Center, and ARA, a leading US R&D/engineering firm.

In addition, BioStim Inc. as an affiliate of AlgaStar Inc., received its third year of technical assistance from Los Alamos National Laboratory through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program (NMSBA) to further develop their 2020 USA patented “BioStim” electromagnetic biostimulation research system.
See: AlgaStar.com

For more information about AlgaStar Inc. and “BioStim” please email

Public Relations
BioStim Inc.
info@algastar.com

