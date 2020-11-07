Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn announces make-at-home recipes on the bed and breakfast blog and website

Vanilla Ricotta Creme Hot Chocolate Pancakes with Berry Sauce is one of many recipes you'll find on the blog at Holden House Holden House is known for it's delicious breakfast treats German puff pancakes with cranberry apples is a great holiday recipe to make at home

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn located in Colorado Springs has announced that the inn's blog is including more recipes on their website.

Especially now, when so many people are working from home, it's our way of encouraging potential travelers to enjoy a taste of the Holden House' breakfast creations and dream about a future stay,” — Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in the scenic Pikes Peak area in Colorado Springs recently announced that the inn's website blog is expanding their feature of new make-at-home recipes for guests to enjoy. With many people working from home during the current environment, innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark wanted to make an extra effort to accommodate future guests by adding additional food related recipes. They hope it will provide additional access to delicious breakfast meals while guests can dream about a stay at Holden House.

"Sharing our recipes has always been something we love to do, but especially now, when so many people are working from home, it's our way of encouraging potential travelers to enjoy a taste of the Holden House' breakfast creations and dream about a future stay," said innkeeper Welling Clark.

The recipes are posted on the inn's blog page, with frequent updates. In addition, visitors to the www.HoldenHouse.com webpage can sign up to subscribe to the regular ENewsletter which always includes a taste-tempting recipe along with regional attraction features, romance and discount packages and more. The inn is seeing a recent increase in occupancy and believes that consistent quality and housekeeping standards assure guests of a safe and healthy stay when they are looking for a relaxing escape. The latest online creation is the Vanilla Ricotta Creme Hot Chocolate Pancakes with Berry Sauce.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn was established in 1986 by the Clark's and continues to operate as the longest established bed and breakfast inn in the area. The award-winning inn provides high marks for housekeeping and boasts a 5 star rating from TripAdvisor as well as awards for Best of Housekeeping 2020 by AAA. The inn features six unique and spacious guest suites with private baths, king or queen beds, fireplaces, and some suites include oversized tubs for two and balconies. A full gourmet breakfast is included in the rate with an optional breakfast served in your suite for an additional fee. In addition, an afternoon snack and beverage and bedside home baked cookies are just a few of the Holden House special touches. The inn includes three side-by-side Victorian homes with a turreted main house, adjacent Victorian and carriage house, offering privacy and boutique-style accommodations.

Visit www.HoldenHouse.com for additional information and to access the blog and recipes.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn YouTube Channel