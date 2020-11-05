Third negotiation round to modernise Energy Charter Treaty

Investment | Brussels, 6 November 2020

The European Commission and the Member States participated in the third negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) that took place from 3 until 6 November by videoconference.

In this round, the Contracting Parties of the ECT discussed ‘Pre-investment’, the provision on ‘Regional Economic Integration Organisation (REIO)’ and ‘Obsolete Provisions’.

In addition, the Modernisation Group discussed remaining topics from the previous round related to investment protection (definition of investor, definition of investment, most constant protection and security and the right to regulate) and related to dispute settlement (frivolous claims, third party funding and security for costs).

The Contracting Parties also had a preliminary discussion on the Working Programme for 2021 and the Progress Report to be presented to the Energy Charter Conference by the end of this year.

The next round of negotiations will take place in February or early March 2021. The Modernisation Group will reconvene on 18 December to adopt the dates for the next rounds and the topics to be discussed.

More information Joint communication EU text proposal, 27 May 2020