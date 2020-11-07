Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Criminal DLS, Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A204839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2020 at 1529 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105/White Rd, Enosburg Falls VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Wilson                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/06/2020 at approximately 1529 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by White Rd in the town of Enosburg for a moving violation.

 

The operator was identified as Amanda Wilson(34) of Richford, VT. It was determined that Wilson's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont as well as had an active warrant for her arrest.

 

Wilson was taken into custody and transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility where she was lodged on her warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/20 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks/Criminal DLS, Wanted Person

