Scientologists@Home: An Illustrator, a Manga Artist and a Musician Use Their Time at Home to Improve Their Craft

Andrea, a bass player from Milan

Andrea, a bass player from Milan

Cara, a manga artist from South Africa

Cara, a manga artist from South Africa

Ian, a graphic artist from Mexico.

Ian, a graphic artist from Mexico.

How three Scientologist artists have taken inspiration from L. Ron Hubbard’s Technology of Study to explore and perfect new skills.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea is a bass player from Milan. Since the pandemic began, he has expanded his repertoire of musical skills by learning to write songs—something he’s never done before.

“I decided to take advantage of this time to study because there is always more to learn,” he says.

The musician credits The Scientology Handbook chapter, The Technology of Study, for giving him the ability to gain new skills.

Cara is an artist from Midrand, South Africa.

She too finds the Study Technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard invaluable when it comes to experimenting with new art forms.

She has been creating vibrant characters in dramatic scenes using the Japanese “manga” style. “It’s always good to learn something new,” she says.

Ian shines a light on sketching techniques he uses to improve his drawing skills. Using one hand to sketch his other hand, he learns the mechanics behind capturing the human form. He says Scientology has given him “the harmony I find in my life, in myself, and I am very thankful for it.”

The Scientology Handbook provides techniques and principles developed by L. Ron Hubbard. For anyone who sees the need for positive change in the world around him, The Scientology Handbook is a practical guide. It places tools for solving the problems of life into the hands of those who use it.

Mr. David Miscavige made it possible for anyone to learn these skills through free online courses on the Scientology website in 21 languages. He had 19 “Tools for Life” films created to introduce people to each Handbook subject. Thousands of people begin these courses every week.

Andrea, Cara and Ian created videos for Scientologists@home. New videos are published daily on the Scientology website that showcase people across the globe who show how they are staying active, safe and thriving despite the pandemic.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here

You just read:

Scientologists@Home: An Illustrator, a Manga Artist and a Musician Use Their Time at Home to Improve Their Craft

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientologists@Home: An Illustrator, a Manga Artist and a Musician Use Their Time at Home to Improve Their Craft
Israeli Scientologists Work Through the Second Lockdown to Serve Those in Need
A Simple Answer for Those Who Suffer From Unwanted Emotions or a Sense of Isolation During the Pandemic
View All Stories From This Author