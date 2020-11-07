Scientologists@Home: An Illustrator, a Manga Artist and a Musician Use Their Time at Home to Improve Their Craft

Andrea, a bass player from Milan Cara, a manga artist from South Africa Ian, a graphic artist from Mexico.

How three Scientologist artists have taken inspiration from L. Ron Hubbard’s Technology of Study to explore and perfect new skills.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea is a bass player from Milan. Since the pandemic began, he has expanded his repertoire of musical skills by learning to write songs—something he’s never done before.

“I decided to take advantage of this time to study because there is always more to learn,” he says.

The musician credits The Scientology Handbook chapter, The Technology of Study, for giving him the ability to gain new skills.

Cara is an artist from Midrand, South Africa.

She too finds the Study Technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard invaluable when it comes to experimenting with new art forms.

She has been creating vibrant characters in dramatic scenes using the Japanese “manga” style. “It’s always good to learn something new,” she says.

Ian shines a light on sketching techniques he uses to improve his drawing skills. Using one hand to sketch his other hand, he learns the mechanics behind capturing the human form. He says Scientology has given him “the harmony I find in my life, in myself, and I am very thankful for it.”

The Scientology Handbook provides techniques and principles developed by L. Ron Hubbard. For anyone who sees the need for positive change in the world around him, The Scientology Handbook is a practical guide. It places tools for solving the problems of life into the hands of those who use it.

Mr. David Miscavige made it possible for anyone to learn these skills through free online courses on the Scientology website in 21 languages. He had 19 “Tools for Life” films created to introduce people to each Handbook subject. Thousands of people begin these courses every week.

Andrea, Cara and Ian created videos for Scientologists@home. New videos are published daily on the Scientology website that showcase people across the globe who show how they are staying active, safe and thriving despite the pandemic.