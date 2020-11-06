Fighting against COVID-19 in prisons and jails with decarceration and improvements in health care won’t just control outbreaks, it is also fighting racism. Put simply, during a worldwide pandemic of historic proportions, police, prosecutors, judges and parole officers can’t conduct business as usual.
You just read:
Opinion: California must reduce jail and prison populations to fight COVID-19 — and racism
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.