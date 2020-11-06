Karen Crew Palm Beach Celebrates Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes
Ahead of Thanksgiving 2020, Karen Crew shines a fresh spotlight on three of her favorite festive dishes.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hyper-local natural food advocate passionate about the ever-growing farm-to-table movement, Karen Crew also loves to embrace traditional dining, and what better time than at Thanksgiving? From a traditional soup with a twist to a vegan-friendly pumpkin pie served with homemade cookies, the Florida native celebrates a trio of her top festive dishes, perfect for Thanksgiving celebrations.
Bypassing some of the most obvious and time-honored Thanksgiving recipes, Karen starts with a personal favorite. "A butternut squash soup garnished with roasted red pepper is both traditional and a dish with a twist," says Karen, speaking from her home in Palm Beach County.
Served alongside side dishes such as wild cremini mushroom risotto, a warming soup is ideal for starting any Thanksgiving dinner, says Karen Crew. Karen is also keen to recommend celery stuffing and a winter fruit salad starring a zesty lemon dressing for those looking for something slightly different.
Palm Beach-based Attorney Karen Crew second showcased recipe, meanwhile, is a largely traditional cranberry sauce, except she serves it three ways - one traditional, another with orange, and another spiced up with the kick of jalapeno pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves - the Palm Beach Attorney’s cranberry sauce is somewhat unique, she says, but an ideal Thanksgiving accompaniment all the same. "In my experience, it's always a welcome twist on a more traditional cranberry sauce offering," adds the expert.
For her third dish, Karen Crew turns to dessert. "This time wholly traditional," says Palm Beach resident Crew, "my top Thanksgiving dessert choice is a dairy-free pumpkin pie served with homemade cookies - the perfect way to round off any Thanksgiving celebration."
An honorable mention, albeit brief, Karen Crew says, must also go to a fourth dish - a Thanksgiving brussel sprout pan. "This always goes down well, too," notes Crew of the vegan-friendly creation, "gently flavored with herbs of your choice and served with sour cream for real richness."
Karen Crew concentrates her practice in complex financing transactions. In her prior career as a law firm partner, she represented institutional lenders, middle-market lenders, and corporate borrowers in connection with domestic and cross-border secured and unsecured credit facilities, including syndicated loans, acquisition and mezzanine financings, corporate restructuring, workouts, and DIP facilities. She has also represented non-traditional lenders in private secured debt investments, as well as lenders and developers in workouts of construction and development loans. Prior experience includes practice with a multi-national law firm in New York.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here