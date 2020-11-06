eXp World Holdings Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash. , Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and Virbela, has re-engaged MZ Group to lead its strategic investor relations and financial communications program.



MZ Group will work closely with eXp World Holdings’ management team and will provide a full suite of investor relations services to increase the company’s visibility to the larger investor community including institutional investors, family offices, retail investors and all of eXp Realty’s growing base of agents and brokers.

“Over the past several years, eXp has continued to deliver on its value proposition, combining world-class agents across the globe with an immersive cloud-based model that provides unmatched collaboration and economic benefits,” said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Group North America. “Today, eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing residential real estate companies with over 38,000 agents across the globe. In fact, over the past five years, eXp has experienced an annual revenue CAGR of 112%, while at the same time, driving profitability and continuously innovating with new products, such as Virbela, the company’s wholly-owned platform, which facilitates business, events and education on a modern, cloud-based office environment. Several imminent growth opportunities outside the company’s core real estate brokerage business include continued traction with affiliated services including title, insurance and mortgage. We look forward to helping the company convey its unique value proposition to the investment community.”

Falesnik and Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise eXp in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

“This is a unique time for eXp, as we are highly focused on executing growth plans for eXp Realty and Virbela,” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. “We are enabling this development with strong performance in our core realty businesses, including exceptional results with strong growth in all areas. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the benefits of our global agent-centric cloud-based real estate brokerage and our Virtual World for Work platform, Virbela, to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Sanford.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG Consulting – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combination; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and Virbela.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 38,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Virbela builds virtual worlds for remote work, education, and events. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

