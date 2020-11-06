Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Gets Flu Shot, Encourages Nebraskans to Do the Same

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Governor Ricketts receives his annual flu shot.

LINCOLN – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts visited Walgreens at S. 70th St. & Pioneers Woods in Lincoln for his annual flu shot.  State Senator Suzanne Geist and State of Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone joined the Governor to receive their yearly flu vaccines as well.

 

“The coronavirus has created new challenges for our healthcare system,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “By getting flu shots, Nebraskans are protecting themselves against illness and helping to preserve capacity in our hospitals.” 

 

Flu shots are free, at no cost to the patient, with most insurance, as well as with Medicare Part B and Medicaid in Nebraska. Walgreens accepts walk-ins and appointments via Walgreens Find Care through the Walgreens app or online.  To find additional locations offering flu vaccines, visit vaccinefinder.org

 

Annual vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu.  Vaccination is especially important for individuals at high risk of serious complications from influenza. In general, the CDC recommends an annual flu shot for everyone over six months of age.  Guidance from the CDC is available by clicking here

