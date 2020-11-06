DEM Stocking Trout Next Week for Fall Fishing Season

PROVIDENCE – In honor of all veterans, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be stocking ponds and rivers across Rhode Island with trout in advance of Veterans Day – a popular time for recreational fishing. Some areas that were not stocked with trout in October are able to be stocked due to improved water conditions.

The following waters will be stocked with trout beginning Monday, November 9:

• Charlestown: Kings Factory Bridge, Pawcatuck River *Lower Shannock Brook, Pawcatuck River

• Exeter: Barberville Dam (above), Wood River 165 Check Station, Wood River

• Hopkinton: Bradford Fishing Area, Pawcatuck River Wyoming Pond, Wood River *Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Memorial Field), Wood River

• Foster: Shippee Sawmill Pond

• Richmond: Carolina Trout Pond Meadowbrook Pond, Wood River Woodville, Wood River Cronan Landing, Pawcatuck River Grantville Rt. 95 overpass, Wood River

• Scituate: Hope Dam Fishing Area, Upper Pawtuxet River

• Tiverton: Stafford Pond

*Hope Valley Fishing Area and Lower Shannock Brook offer universal fishing access for disabled anglers.

For daily updates on stocking locations, follow DEM's outdoor education page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/rioutdooreducation, or call 401-780-0281.

DEM reminds anglers of the following changes in the Freshwater Fishing Regulations that took effect on August 2, 2020.

• The minimum size of all trout or charr species, taken from the waters of the state, shall be (8) eight inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. This regulation applies to both wild and stocked trout.

• The minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked, Atlantic salmon shall be (11) eleven inches total length.

• The following activities are prohibited: In accordance with RI General Laws 20-11-3, the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, utilizing a hook(s) and fishing line, except for carp, suckers, and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow. And, the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl, or similar device; except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish. Cast nets and gills nets shall be prohibited. All other freshwater fishing regulations apply.

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is five fish from Opening Day 2020 to December 1,2020 and two fish from December 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021. The creel and possession limits for trout or charr taken in the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road shall be limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February, annually. Anglers are reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations. Catch and release is required for wild brook trout.

License fees are $18 for Rhode Island residents and current members of the Armed Forces, $33 for a combination hunting and fishing license, $35 for non-residents, and $16 for a tourist three-consecutive-day license. Licenses are free for anglers over 65 (trout stamp not required) - as well as for those with a 100-percent disability.

State law requires that boaters always have personal flotation devices for each person, and that they do not drink and operate a boat. Boaters should also be sure their craft is seaworthy before going out on the state's waterways.

In order to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive organisms such as Didymo algae and other harmful aquatic "hitch hikers," Rhode Island strictly prohibits the use of external felt soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in the state. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply. Regulations mandate anglers to remove all vegetation clinging to all types of boats, motors, and gear before leaving and or entering freshwaters to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants to other areas.

For a list of designated trout waters and information of interest to anglers visit www.dem.ri.gov.