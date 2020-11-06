Roosevelt and Sheridan Counties Designated as Primary Disaster Areas due to Drought

USDA Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in Roosevelt and Sheridan counties eligible for FSA assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a primary agricultural disaster designation for Roosevelt and Sheridan counties in Montana.

Daniels, McCone, Richland, and Velly countes were named as contiguous disaster counties.

Affected producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA offices for more information. The designated counties were listed in the attached letter to Governor Steve Bullock. Additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps, can be found at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

A Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have 8 months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.