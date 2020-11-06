Idaho Covid-19 Information

For more information regarding Idaho's coronavirus pandemic, please visit the State of Idaho's webpage devoted to coronavirus information, such as the numbers in Idaho, a transmission risk level map, and what stage of the Stay Healthy Order Idaho is currently in: Idaho Coronavirus.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has created a Covid Help Now Line for those who seek support for emotional or mental distress during the pandemic. You can find more information here: Covid Help Now Line.

To find Covid-19 Testing Locations in your area, please visit: Covid-19 Testing Locations.

For information related to Medicaid coverage of Covid-19 treatment, please visit: Medicaid and Coronavirus.

For information related to Medicare coverage of Covid-19 treatment, please visit: Medicare and Coronavirus.