Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,318 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Covid-19 Information

For more information regarding Idaho's coronavirus pandemic, please visit the State of Idaho's webpage devoted to coronavirus information, such as the numbers in Idaho, a transmission risk level map, and what stage of the Stay Healthy Order Idaho is currently in: Idaho Coronavirus.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has created a Covid Help Now Line for those who seek support for emotional or mental distress during the pandemic. You can find more information here: Covid Help Now Line.

To find Covid-19 Testing Locations in your area, please visit: Covid-19 Testing Locations.

For information related to Medicaid coverage of Covid-19 treatment, please visit: Medicaid and Coronavirus.

For information related to Medicare coverage of Covid-19 treatment, please visit: Medicare and Coronavirus.

You just read:

Idaho Covid-19 Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.