Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty resigns as NNSA Administrator

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy announced today that Lisa E. Gorgon-Hagerty has resigned as Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security. Ms. Gordon-Hagerty was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Feb. 15, 2018, and was the first woman to hold that position.

Dr. William Bookless, who has been serving as NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator for the last year-and-a-half, is now Acting NNSA Administrator, ensuring the continuity of NNSA’s vital mission to sustain the safety, security and effectiveness of our nuclear deterrent and strengthen our national security. He brings more than 35 years of experience in the Nuclear Security Enterprise to this leadership role, including more than three decades as a senior physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

As Administrator, Ms. Gordon-Hagerty oversaw the modernization of NNSA’s infrastructure and the strengthening of its world-class workforce. She also made significant strides in improving NNSA governance and management and demonstrated a sincere dedication to the 50,000 men and women serving in the national security workforce.