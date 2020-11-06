Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC Recipients of Coveted BBB Business of the Year Torch Award

The awards are open to all for-profit businesses located in Midlands and Lowcountry regions.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of Extraordinary Headhunters , LLC are pleased to announce the company has been awarded the highly coveted Business of the Year Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC is a team of highly skilled recruiting and marketing experts based out of the Columbia area of South Carolina. The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking employment in the local community, throughout every step of the job-searching process.In the company’s most exciting news to date, the BBB has announced the winners of its renowned Business of the Year Torch Awards – with Extraordinary Headhunters being the recipient of the Large Business category. The Torch Awards are open to all for-profit businesses located within the Midlands and Lowcountry regions. Businesses are nominated and evaluated based on their commitment to the community, ethical business practices, and leadership practices to unify the organization.“We couldn’t be prouder and more humbled to receive the Business of the Year Torch Award from the BBB,” says co-founder of Extraordinary Headhunters, Kiara Streater. “While we truly feel our team does exceptional work to support our local community, to be recognized by such an esteemed establishment is such an honor. We credit the tireless work of our employees and the spirit of our community for this recognition.”Other recipients of the BBB Business of the Year Torch Award include:• Coastal Financing Planning Group, LLC – Small Business• Heritage Pools, LLC – Medium Business• Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC – Large Business• Dorchester Paws – Charity Challenge ChampionFor more information about Extraordinary Headhunters, please visit https://www.extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com/ About the CompanyExtraordinary Headhunters the fastest growing staffing company in South Carolina - specializing in providing expert-level manufacturing, light industrial, warehouse, customer support, administrative support, technology and engineering, and other technical resources to augment our clients' staffing needs. Staffing placements are engaged quickly and at a competitive rate to enable our clients to complete critical projects on time and under budget.The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking career opportunities in the local community and nationwide and prides themselves on consistently delivering quality experts in a quick manner.