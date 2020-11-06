ISRI’s Recyclability Protocol for Packaging Products Proceeds to Next Phase

Survey of MRF Inventory to Take Place in Coming Weeks

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of its new, one of a kind venture to provide clarity of what products are or are not truly recyclable, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) announced today that its Recyclability Protocol & Certification program for fiber-based packaging is moving forward to its next stage of development, which includes a confidential survey.

“Moving to the next stage of this protocol development emphasizes the full efforts put forth by ISRI to ensure this critical need is met,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “We look forward to receiving the survey results and taking the next steps to ensure this protocol meets the needs of producers as they work to design with recycling in mind and of consumers interested in being more conscious shoppers as it relates to recycling.”

Launched in June of this year, ISRI’s Recyclability Protocol and Certification Program is designed to help solve the ongoing confusion in the marketplace over what products are or are not truly recyclable. During this upcoming phase contractor Moore & Associates, on behalf of ISRI, will administer a confidential to Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) nationwide to gain an inventory of packaging that is recycled from the standpoint of materials and shape/size as well as regional variances in technology and capacity.

The results from the confidential survey will help shape the Protocol & Certification, leading in the future to fiber-based packaging that is designed with the intent to be recyclable based on both technical and market demand criteria. This will lead to more recyclables that meet ISRI Specifications for Paper Stock and thus, greater capture rates for the materials passing though MRFs.

ISRI expects to complete the development of the Protocol & Certification early in 2021. Once complete, the final protocol will incorporate data on the technical recyclability of packaging based on existing technologies and capacity as well as market demand data for the materials. The protocol and certification will assist packaging manufacturers, packaging designers, and brand owners in understanding what is and what is not recyclable, especially in the design stage, as fostered by ISRI’s Design for Recycling® initiative. Furthermore, the program will inform consumers that their effort to choose recyclable fiber-based packaging for their products is the sustainable choice.

Once developed, the protocol will be expanded to other products made from recyclable commodities.

MRFs that are interested in taking part in the survey should contact Susan Cornish or Bill Moore with Moore & Associates.

Rachel Bookman Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (202) 662-8518 rbookman@isri.org