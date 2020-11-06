GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 NET ASSET VALUE AND DISTRIBUTION RATES

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (the “Company”) announced that on November 6, 2020 its Board of Directors approved the September 30, 2020 net asset value per share for the Company’s share classes as set forth below:

Share Class September 30, 2020

Net Asset Value June 30, 2020

Net Asset Value Change from

Prior Quarter A $8.63 $8.63 $0.00 C $8.38 $8.38 $0.00 I $8.63 $8.63 $0.00 P-A $8.67 $8.68 ($0.01) P-I $9.02 $9.02 $0.00

The Company’s Board of Directors also authorized cash distributions payable on January 4, 2021, February 1, 2021, and March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020, January 29, 2021, and February 26, 2020, respectively, equating to an annualized distribution rate of 6.42% for Class A and Class I shares, an annualized distribution rate of 6.48% for Class C shares, and an annualized distribution rate of 6.40% for Class P-A and Class P-I shares.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability company that acquires and manages income -generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in the Company‘s expectations.

Media Contact: