Santa Takes on COVID-19 with MeetingSanta.com

The brand-new website will enable children around the world to connect with Santa virtually.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa is pleased to announce he is providing a way for families to keep their joyful Santa-visiting tradition alive with MeetingSanta.com MeetingSanta.com is a brand-new website created with the specific goal of connecting Santa Claus and children during the ongoing global pandemic. Through the website, families will be setting up virtual interactions with Santa using the Zoom platform, with multiple packages and options to choose from.“As you are probably aware, Santa will not be able to set up meet-and-greets in malls this year,” says Bryan Brenner, co-founder of MeetingSanta.com. “This is devastating news for families, especially since this is the first time in 159 years that Santa won’t be at Macy’s – a tradition for so many each year.”“In order to bring Christmas joy, Santa knew he had to take action and collaborated with us to create MeetingSanta.com,” Brenner continues. “On our website, Santa and kids can still safely meet this year through an alternative ‘Live Virtual Interaction.’ From the comfort of their own homes, children across the country can have group meets or one-on-one personal chats with the big guy in red - and even get a recorded video, photo, or even a shout-out. No matter what your budget is this year, we have the ultimate virtual Santa interaction for your child.”According to Santa’s helper, Allison Justo, parents will be able to choose from affordable packages and offerings, including:• Customized voice drop with names, naughty or nice• Customized recorded video of Santa only• Visit with Santa – wait in virtual waiting room with up to 5 minutes meet and greet (5-60 children max)• Scheduled appointment – up to 5 minutes meet and greet (1-2 kids)• Up to 10 minutes meet and greet with photo and 2 frames• 10 minutes meet and greet with 2 frames, photo, and recorded video (suggested for 3-5 children)• For a group Zoom with name mentions (big group of up to 25 children, ideal for families and schools)• Add-Ons:o Family of 5, maximum 1 screeno Personalized Santa emailo Additional ‘viewing’ screenso Families Visiting Elf shout-out with name mentionAdditionally, parents may choose the Ultimate Christmas Package Deal:• Voice drop before video or before Christmas with name• Custom recorded video of Santa only• 10 minutes with 2 frames, photo, and recorded video• Families Visiting Elf shout-out with name mention• Up to 3 additional ‘viewing’ screensMeetingSanta.com is the ultimate way to pay-it-forward and makes a great gift.For more information about MeetingSanta.com, or to sign up for any package, please visit https://www.MeetingSanta.com About MeetingSanta.comMeetingSanta.com is a brand-new platform that enables children in the US to connect with their beloved Santa in a safe and meaningful way. The website enables families to keep the magic of the season in their hearts and build new traditions.