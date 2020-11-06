Jonnie R. Williams On the Role of Genetically Modified CBD Plants in the CBD Industry

With CBD Being a Rapidly Growing Industry, It's Possible that Plants Could Produce More CBD than THC & Jonnie R. Williams Is Here To Explore The Possibility.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the past few years, there has been a significant amount of research into CBD and the possible benefits. In the past, society heard the term CBD and instantly thought about cannabis, labeling it under the same category as a gateway drug. Now, social attitudes are starting to change. Jonnie R. Williams believes that it might be possible to control the amount of CBD and THC that these plants produce, which could drastically change the industry.Jonnie R. Williams Reviews the Changing Societal Attitudes Toward CBDPeople in the US have been changing the way that they view CBD. Jonnie R. Williams understands that these new attitudes have contributed to a massive increase in CBD research. For example, medical professionals are now using CBD in some of their treatment plans. The FDA even recently approved a new medication that contains CBD for the treatment of seizures. Jonnie R. Williams believes that there is still more research to be done when it comes to CBD, leading to breakthroughs in the future. It could also potentially improve the quality of life for individuals.Jonnie R. Williams Discusses the Difference Between CBD and THC Jonnie R. Williams wants to make sure that everyone knows the difference between CBD and THC, as this is a key factor in products. Although the plants produce both CBD and THC, they both have different functions. Jonnie R. Williams understands that many people look at CBD as the substance that can provide medical benefits, whereas THC is the substance that gives cannabis its ‘high’. When people are looking for products containing these substances, it is important to know the difference, which could significantly impact someone's experience. Some methods could make it possible to control how much CBD and THC a plant makes.Jonnie R. Williams Explores the Possibility of Genetically Modifying Plants To Make More CBDGiven that CBD and THC have a major difference, there could be situations where someone wants to produce one more than the other. In a recently filed patent, Jonnie R. Williams believes that it is possible to change the genes that produce CBD or THC. With CBDA synthase controlling the production of CBD and THCA synthase controlling THC production, Jonnie R. Williams has been exploring the possibility of regulating these genes' expression to induce the plant to produce more of one compound and less of the other. This breakthrough could drastically change the CBD industry.