Notice of Deferral for WIC Vendor Application Processing

The Mississippi State Department of Health's WIC program would like to alert potential WIC vendors, including grocery stores and pharmacies, that the agency is enacting an imposed deferral of application processing from December 1, 2020 to February 1, 2021.

The last date for vendor applicants to submit an application is November 30,2020. The purpose of this deferral is to ensure that vendor applicants and authorized vendors complete the authorization and certification process and are adequately monitored during the authorization period in preparation for eWIC implementation.

During this state agency imposed deferral of application processing, vendor applications will only be accepted for vendors needed to meet participant access criteria, authorized vendors (without any open vendor sanctions or violations) who want to transfer ownership and/or add outlets, and authorized vendors who want to change their address information. Please see the attachment for additional information or visit HealthyMS.com/wicvendor.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

