UPSTATE WORKERS CHARGED WITH FAILING TO FILE TAX RETURNS, FALSELY CLAIMING EXEMPTIONS

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Greenville man and an Anderson County woman and charged them with multiple counts of tax evasion.

Arrested were:

Dante D. Dodd , 49, of Greenville, charged with five counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Dodd failed to timely file state Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015 – 2019 and claimed to be exempt from South Carolina tax on his W-4 to avoid taxes being withheld from his pay. He evaded a total of $14,770 in state taxes, according to the warrants.

, 49, of Greenville, charged with five counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Dodd failed to timely file state Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015 – 2019 and claimed to be exempt from South Carolina tax on his W-4 to avoid taxes being withheld from his pay. He evaded a total of $14,770 in state taxes, according to the warrants. Margaret A. Armstrong, 55, of Honea Path in Anderson County, charged with four counts of tax evasion and one count of failure to file tax returns. Armstrong failed to timely file Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015 – 2019, according to the arrest warrants. For the years 2016 – 2019, she also claimed excessive withholding exemptions with her employer to evade state income taxes. She evaded paying $9,575 in state taxes, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Dodd and Armstrong face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion. Armstrong also faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for the count of failing to file a return. Both are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.