Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 updates (6 November 2020)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

1,109 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,153 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 60,704 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 730,363. From the cases 1073 are Kenyans and 36 are foreigners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

