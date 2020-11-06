Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Surge Of Department Of Defense Resources To El Paso

November 6, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has deployed three U.S. Air Force Medical Specialty Teams to assist the state's efforts to combat COVID-19 in El Paso. These teams consist of 20 military medical providers each and will support three El Paso city hospitals: the University Medical Center of El Paso, the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, and the Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center. 

"Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to our efforts in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Department of Defense for providing these resources to the El Paso community and for working alongside the Lone Star State to mitigate this virus." 

