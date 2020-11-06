Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 8 Northbound Lanes Reopened in Venango County

​The northbound lanes of Route 8 in Victory, Irwin and Sandycreek townships, Venango County are reopened. 

Northbound traffic had been detoured to the southbound lanes due to reconstruction work. 

Southbound traffic remains detoured to Old Route 8 (Route 3014) and Route 308 while minor repairs and line painting are completed on the southbound lanes. 

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are expected to reopen to southbound traffic Monday, November 9, 2020, weather permitting. 

Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Route 8 Reconstruction Project tile.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. 

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

