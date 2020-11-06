Joel Vallone Explains His Methods For Teaching Music

Joel Vallone of Mission Viejo, CA explains there are various methods for educating people on the intricacies of how to understand, read, write, and play music

As Joel Vallone of Mission Viejo, CA , has explained to us in the past, there are various methods for educating people on the intricacies of how to understand, read, write, and play music. There are even more approaches Joel Vallone has previously explained. The viability of the method depends on the type of learner the student happens to be.Different methods can branch down various teaching avenues, Joel Vallone explains. "Teaching should first focus on what the students already know or are comfortable with and decide the best course of action from there." Some teaching methods use task-based learning, having students practice basic melodies or beats to better understand the instrument's simpler elements.Practitioners of this method point to its reliance on communication and socializing as a major boom for understanding the basics. These are common factors present in most real-world applications and the learning process. Joel Vallone says that another merit is how it encourages students to develop a deeper understanding of the meaning of the notes and melodies they are learning. Those who critique the method state that in some cases, because the tasks being presented have little to no reliance on the skill, it can be difficult for students to grasp any meaningful information as a result of it.For example, Joel Vallone explains, a student may learn new by being told to do things and graduate to more complicated instruction. It has been criticized as only being appropriate for beginners, but there are materials and resources available for more advanced students. Also, teachers who utilize it usually do not make it the sole method taught, but instead, they use it in conjunction with other methods to bolster their lesson plan. Joel Vallone of Mission Viejo, CA , suggests not tying yourself down to just one approach: depending on the lesson being taught, the method can change freely. The class's subject matter and level of expertise can and should both be considered when deciding the best way to approach the lesson. Of course, you should also be taking special consideration of what kind of learners your students are. By properly utilizing these methods in conjunction with your own better judgment, you'll be sure to find the best methods possible.