Electro Scan Appoints T4S as 'UK Smart Wireless Provider' Supporting Its Award Winning Water Leak Detection Solution
Electro Scan (UK) Limited and Track4Services Ltd team-up to communicate timely field assessments of water and sewage leaks using its award-winning Machine-Intelligent Leak Detection technology.
All leaks are located and measured in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second, without relying on 'seeing' or 'hearing' defects at Joints, Customer Tap Locations, or Pipe Walls.
Track4Services (T4S) Hub Portal allows Electro Scan to track all its inspection vans, identifying specific signal strengths and boosting available Wi-Fi using its Smart Hub Communication technology.
Electro Scan Mobile Platform Data is Uploaded in Minutes Using T4S Wireless Solutions for Immediate Review of Actionable Data.
Track4Services Ltd. Supports Electro Scan's Acoustic, Video, and Data Collection from Challenging Locations Throughout the United Kingdom
All Electro Scan inspection vans have installed licensed T4S wireless equipment to easily and efficiently transmit acoustic, video, and proprietary geocoded leak locations to Electro Scan's cloud for water utility decision support and contractor water tightness testing.
"We are delighted to standardize our UK leak detection fleet on the advanced wireless solutions from T4S," stated Chuck Hansen, Managing Director, Electro Scan (UK) Limited.
Partnered with Vodafone since 2014, T4S was founded in London in 2011, the same year as Electro Scan Inc., with R&D facilities in Tampere, Finland.
A key factor in selecting T4S as its 'UK Smart Wireless Provider' was their proven UK geo connectivity coverage of 99.8%, compared to their rivals of 74%.
"In these times we are all being expected to do more with less resources. The answer to that conundrum is to innovate. We are delighted to serve the needs of such a forward-thinking clean tech organization, like Electro Scan, that is helping the UK water industry target its water losses," stated Derek Greene, CEO, Track4Services Ltd.
"Electro Scan brings sweeping change to the global leak detection market, and given the challenging UK topology, we are delighted to be working with Derek Greene & other members of the T4S team to transmit large audio, video, and point cloud data intelligence from the field," stated Hansen.
Legacy leak detection techniques have often delivered inconsistent, unreliable, and incomplete results.
Today, many water utilities, regulators, and contractors now realize that legacy leak detection methods are finding low-quality leaks that may compromise rehabilitation selection and are unable to certify new pipelines as watertight.
While utilities are deploying thousands of intelligent sensors to track down water losses to critical District Metered Areas (DMAs), the inability to quickly and effectively find where "X" marks the spot for major leaks causing high level of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) has been elusive.
Often taking hours, days, or weeks to isolate leak locations, by contrast, Electro Scan's in-pipe machine-intelligent leak detection solution pinpoints specific locations in minutes, providing an estimated liters per second (LPS) or gallons per minute (GPM) for each leak.
Wireless equipment in Electro Scan's UK inspection vans join a growing list of T4S water industry customers, including DEFRA, Environment Agency, Wessex Water, and Scottish Water.
"Data transmissions have been swift since installing the T4S equipment in our vans," stated Brad Weston, Director, Electro Scan (UK) Limited.
"What I like most about T4S is the ability to be over 50 meters away from our vans and still have Wi-Fi coverage," adds Weston. "Its a great relief not to worry about data communications, anywhere at anytime in the UK."
ABOUT TRACK4SERVICES LTD
Track4Services (T4S) specializes in delivering consistent and reliable communications allowing organizations to deliver actionable intelligence from the field in an entirely new way. Revolutionizing the workplace by bringing the latest mobile technology to field/outdoor operations, T4S can be used by every person in an organization, each with their own data profile allowing companies to communicate with workforces via WiFi calling even when there is no signal on their mobile phone, amalgamate data, streamline reporting and share knowledge site to site and site to office and many more applications.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater market. Named to Government Technology’s esteemed 2020 GovTech 100 list for the second straight year, Electro Scan develops proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, capable of delivering on module mobile electronic in-pipe platforms, supporting a cloud-based architecture that automatically locates, measures, and reports defects in new and existing sewer, water, and natural gas pipelines, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
