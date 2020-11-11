Electro Scan Appoints T4S as 'UK Smart Wireless Provider' Supporting Its Award Winning Water Leak Detection Solution

Electro Scan (UK) Limited and Track4Services Ltd team-up to communicate timely field assessments of water and sewage leaks using its award-winning Machine-Intelligent Leak Detection technology.

All leaks are located and measured in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second, without relying on 'seeing' or 'hearing' defects at Joints, Customer Tap Locations, or Pipe Walls.

Track4Services (T4S) Hub Portal allows Electro Scan to track all its inspection vans, identifying specific signal strengths and boosting available Wi-Fi using its Smart Hub Communication technology.

Electro Scan Mobile Platform Data is Uploaded in Minutes Using T4S Wireless Solutions for Immediate Review of Actionable Data.