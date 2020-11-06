Cognerium’s Machine Learning Represents The Future of Business Culture
Cognerium’s own Inamulla Ina discusses the benefits of turning to machine learning APIs to implement a successful business plan.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inamulla Ina, product manager for machine learning APIs at Cognerium, believes that artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in the future of business culture. He's not the only one, as virtually every industry is now incorporating artificial intelligence into their strategies. Both trivial jobs and sophisticated services are now relying on artificial intelligence to implement practices. Cognerium's machine learning APIs provide various services to several fields, including banking, insurance, wealth credit unions, and retail.
According to market researchers, investment figures into artificial intelligence are rapidly growing. Both small and large companies are now focusing on investing in AI since it offers unbeatable decision speed and accuracy benefits. However, organizations often face challenges such as business adoption, time to value realization, return on investments, and acquiring suitable data scientists.
In response to the above issues, Cognerium has developed and released 41 machine learning APIs in September 2020 with plans to add another 60 by the end of the year. The initial pool of ML APIs include CECL, AML, customer segmentation, sales propensity, product positioning, credit risk, and pricing models. Such advanced APIs provide clients with instant results, zero wait time, and high success rates. These are all critical components of a successful business model.
Ina predicts a high demand for machine learning APIs moving forward. He weighs in, "Adopting machine learning APIs is the forward-thinking strategy for all organizations."
When asked whether or not banks can implement machine learning into their process, Ina adds, "Yes, machine learning APIs are quite similar to any other API. In the same manner a bank utilizes APIs for address validation or credit score check, they can also use our sophisticated API into the process."
In Ina's professional opinion, machine learning APIs will replace AI models built on-premise. That's where Cognerium's new product comes into play, helping businesses invest in a form of machine learning that is proven to deliver tangible results.
About Cognerium
Cognerium is a Florida-based financial technology company specializing in AI-enabled Digital Transformations for banks and credit unions. With a vision to build intelligence that can assist humans in solving complex problems, Cognerium built the world's first AI operating system for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). The company's services encompass business growth, credit risk and compliance, data strategy governance, and digital experience.
