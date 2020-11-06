Lost Interviews: Ben Kopel Interviews Japandroids on Near to the Wild Heart by the Japandroids
Lost Interviews: Ben Kopel Interviews Japandroids on Near to the Wild Heart by the JapandroidsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years ago, Japandroids released their new album titled Near to the Wild Heart. Dedicated music journalist Ben Kopel had the pleasure of sitting down for an interview with the band members, Brian King and David Prowse, on the eve of its release. There were some people who stated that it was hard to give the album its due in the current political climate. Some believed that the album lacked the fear, anxiety, and sadness that is typically reflected in our current day and age.
That is not what Ben Kopel heard. Ben Kopel heard something different. He noticed plenty of fear, anxiety, and sadness on the album. It will be interesting to see which album Ben Kopel takes a listen to in the future. Furthermore, it will be exciting to see what Japandroids release next.
