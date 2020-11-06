Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deep Down, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 am ET (details below). Deep Down will issue its third quarter 2020 results following the market close on Monday, November 9th.

Call Dial-in:    Toll Free: 1-877-303-6187
    Toll/International: 1-678-894-3073
    Passcode: 5667065
     
Webcast URL:    https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88qdaacn

A replay will be available through November 17th on Deep Down’s website, www.deepdowninc.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)
Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Follow us on: Twitter: @DeepDownIR

Investor Relations Contact:
Trevor Ashurst
ir@deepdowninc.com
281-862-2201

Primary Logo

