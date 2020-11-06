Fraud Alert for Nationwide Unemployment Email Scam

A legitimate email from TDLWD will have the department’s name on it and it will state it is an email from Jobs4TN. If TDLWD requests for documentation by email, claimants will submit those documents through a portal branded with the Jobs4TN logo.
If a claimant receives an email from a generic unemployment address, they should not respond and delete it immediately.
