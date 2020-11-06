BioEnergy Code Reviews: New Powerful Affirmation Codes eBook

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a press release, dated October 23, 2020, concerning the program. According to the press release, “ Nobody desires to be unhappy, but life is inherently unpredictable & has the power to reshape our lives in a blink of an eye. Often we are stuck in situations mentally and physically that squeeze all the happy elements out of our lives, and we end up being perpetually miserable. The Universe gives everyone a fair share of struggles and unfortunate circumstances, which can lead to falling in the deepest pits of negativity, and coming out as a survivor sometimes seems impossible. Many negative energies surround us and at times it isn't easy to be a positive person.”

BioEnergy Code is a manifestation program that teaches users to let go of the negative energy in their life to help maximize their happiness and success. The program is exclusively online, and it contains many audio files that will walk users through meditation to clear up your chakras.

In a nutshell, the foundational content of the program encompasses ancient chakra teachings, cutting-edge neuroscience, and the innate BioEnergy Switch that’s inside everyone. According to the official website, this audio program is designed to transform BioEnergy into a force that works with you, by listening to a single 30-minute audio meditation once every day.

Read on to learn more about BioEnergy Code and see if it's a good alternative that can be used to manifest a positive force in your life:

What is BioEnergy Code?

BioEnergy Code Reviews

It is common to reach a point in life when individuals realize that they need more than what they have. Not in terms of money or possessions, but many people seek out the answers to what can truly make them feel alive and allow them to experience an existence they feel more engaged in. Spiritual journeys across the country and raiding the self-help section of a bookstore can only take someone so far. This is why home-based manifestation programs are incredibly popular nowadays, allowing individuals to get a deeper understanding of themselves.

BioEnergy Code helps individuals unlock a part of their brain and body that may be keeping them from reaching their full abundance. The creators of this program state that so many people are not in a place that they want to be in their life due to trauma they've experienced and held onto for years. They say that the trauma is ultimately stored throughout cells in the body as energy. To live a full life, this trauma has to be released before a manifestation program will work.

Furthermore, the trauma isn't just what someone has personally been through, but also can include generational trauma. Every generation carries more of this trauma, passing it through to the next one. The trauma is then carried within the body's seven chakras, which are energy centers from the top of the head to the pelvis. To live a balanced and happy life, the chakras must remain in balance, but the trauma can make them feel blocked and unable to be activated with manifestation.

BioEnergy Code provides a way to heal the trauma and unblock the chakras. Even though other programs and guides will say that the solution is yoga or crystals, these tools may be too complex for the everyday person. Generally, when consumers find something too difficult to follow or adhere to, they quit, leaving them unable to reach the results that they want through manifestation as they believe that it doesn't work. In reality, the only reason that it doesn't work is their own limitations.

With a combination of modern technology and ancient methods, the creators behind the BioEnergy Code have condensed everything into one audio track. Theoretically, when consumers listen to this track, they quickly eliminate the negative block on their chakra centers, this will pave the way for the manifestation to work.

How Does The BioEnergy Code Works

The program itself is rather easy to follow. All the user needs to do is commit to daily listening sessions for the audio included. However, many people may be hesitant because they may find it difficult to get into a state of meditation, however the BioEnergy Code doesn’t require a certain mindset. Instead, they have created a proprietary frequency that activates a certain part of the brain without the user needing to do anything. There is no specific breathing, quiet rooms, or wait to lay down. Instead, this frequency activates a certain part of the brain that promotes relaxation and healing of negative energy stores.

Once these negative energy centers are cleared, the second phase of this code is called Foundational Energy. More specifically, it is the center associated with the root chakra, which is at the lowest point of the pelvis. By balancing out this chakra, consumers will start to feel surer of themselves and more confident. They will establish more stability in their life and rekindle a sense of belonging.

Next, at the sacral chakra, the user will enter the third phase, which is called Relational Energy. By clearing this center, the user improves their emotional intelligence and establishes deeper relationships with the people around them.

In the fourth phase, users will balance out their solar plexus chakra, which creators call Personal Power Energy. It is the foundation of confidence and passion, as well as overall happiness.

The Heart chakra is the fifth phase of this program common, which can become riddled with negative energy during heartbreak, disappointment, and other difficulties that come with relationships and love. With affirmation in each of these meditations, consumers will learn to break free of those metaphorical chains and experience deeper and authentic love.

At the sixth phase – Expression Energy - Users will learn what needs to happen to clear out the throat chakra. By allowing positive energy to flow through, consumers become more confident in their speech and more effectively express themselves through the truth.

The Third Eye chakra - which is also referred to as intuition energy - helps users improve how they trust their intuition. It brings more insight into the way that the user experiences the world around them.

By clearing the Crown chakra, consumers will start to have a greater sense of their individuality. This is the last one of the shockers that need to be cleared before reaching the final phase to help individuals maintain a happy and balanced conscious life. At this stage, most people feel aligned, free of negative energy, and calm.

Purchasing BioEnergy Code

BioEnergy Code Discount

To get all of the included materials, the total cost for instant access is $37. All of the audio is incredibly helpful, but users are provided with multiple bonuses to make this purchase even better. Those bonuses include:

A digital book called BioEnergy Code Manual, which describes the science behind the seven energy centers over the course of 154 pages.

A series of meditation audio files called 5-Minute BioEnergy Healing for individuals that only have a moment or two to spend on this routine

A cheat sheet about each of the chakras called BioEnergy Code Decoded

A specialized program for the heart chakra called The Heart Energy Activator.

But the user finds that this is not the right program for them, they have up to one year to request a refund for the order.

Frequently Asked Questions About BioEnergy Code

How is BioEnergy Code different from other programs that center around manifestation?

While many of the programs online teach users about some parts of manifestation, very few of them address the latent negative energy that needs to be eradicated. With the BioEnergy Code, consumers can deal with the negative issues in their life and balance out their chakras to maximize results during manifestation practices.

Is it safe to order the BioEnergy Code through the online platform?

Yes. Any payment information or personal contact details are encrypted with a secure sockets layer (SSL), which has the same security as military-grade technology.

How long will it take to get results from BioEnergy Code?

Every person has a different starting point. While it is difficult to say how long it will take before consumers start seeing the fruits of their manifestation efforts, it is important to participate daily. Even if the user finds that this is not the right program for them, they are covered with a return policy.

Is it truly possible to impact every part of someone's life with manifestation practices?

While it is impossible to speak on behalf of every single program, the BioEnergy Code can help anyone clear out the energy centers blocked by negative events and feelings. Everyone has experienced trauma, difficult times, and disappointment, leaving a lasting energy imprint on the body. By practicing the habits taught in BioEnergy Code, it is possible to gain more control over the user's life.

For any other questions, users can refer to the guide with their purchase.

Final Thoughts

BioEnergy Code offers many different ways that users can improve their life through meditation, manifestation, and clearing negative energy from their bodies. This isn't a diet or exercise program, and it helps to address many of the issues that can negatively influence someone's life. Though there could be noticeable improvements in the quality of life, it is entirely up to the user to commit to daily listening to get these benefits.

Consumers who would like to speak with the company van do so at Customer service: 1 (800) 390-6035. All of the proceeds from the sale of this program will go to savetheelephants.org.





