Looking for B2B face mask export trading: Dony Mask manufacturer share some tips
How to look for a good COVID reusable cloth face mask manufacturer/supplier is supplying globally by wholesale, bulk and branded (Custom - OEM - ODM)
The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it. We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with quality protective face masks”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spread of the Covid-19 epidemic has made the market fluctuate a lot, especially the mask industry in Vietnam. The search for a reputable wholesale mask supplier is becoming more necessary than ever. And in the below article, we will show you some tips to keep in mind when searching for a mask supplier.
Tips to look for a good face mask supplier:
First of all, a reliable anti-virus mask supplier certainly makes good offers to its partners and agencies. You need to consider its policies carefully and make a decision to have a deal with it or not. For example, when you place an order in a supplier, it could be best if it could give a good price offer.
An ideal wholesale anti-virus face mask supplier also has a professional process of producing, purchasing, etc. Its employees need to be trained to bring customers its best service.
Secondly, you should do research about the quality of the face mask from every supplier with which you want to make a deal. Actually, not all masks are created equal, and levels of protection are varied.
It is important to look at several factors to help you find the best anti-virus mask. There are two main things to consider when determining the effectiveness of any anti-virus face mask. The first factor in evaluating the filtration level defines the percentage of microscopic particles and droplets that are prevented from passing through the mask. The higher the filtration level, the less likely it is for virus-causing particles to permeate the mask, making viruses less likely to spread.
And the next factor defining the quality of a cloth face mask is being fit. The more fitted mask helps to stop virus-causing particles from seeping out of or into the mask through open spaces on the top, bottom, and sides of the mask.
Additionally, even though face masks are often referred to as mouth masks, it is important to note that masks must fit over both the mouth and nose to be effective.
Also, wholesale suppliers need to have a stable source of goods, which means when you need goods, they can supply you without interrupting your business.
The wholesaler of safety fame masks has to exchange the goods when the masks have a problem. For example, the shipment is defective or the product is not intact during the transportation, it must be returned to the wholesaler.
Dony Mask - the best quality antibacterial reusable cloth face mask from Vietnam
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
In addition, Dony is the main supplier for fashion shops and make a uniform for many companies, Groups all over the world in the international market.
Dony is offering a kind of antibacterial cloth masks. They are completely waterproof 3-ply antibacterial cloth face masks. They go with a complete waterproof ability and protect against droplets. Dony's masks are washable and being reused which help people saving much cost compared to disposable masks.
Dony Mask actually possesses a close fit and breathable design. It helps users feel comfortable when wearing Dony Mask for a long time.
This is thanks to its soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8 (an excellent level).
Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time (With option Nose Clip and Adjustable Earloops).
The quality of Dony masks is highly evaluated by many international organizations.
This is expressed through certifications, prizes, and rewards that Dony has gained:
● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.
● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
● C.E. Certification
● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)
● Certification for Free Export
● Aseptic inspection certificate
● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
● Breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8
● DGA certification (certified by the French Ministry of Armed Forces): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% at the 1st use (Use immediately when opening the bag, no need to wash). This emphasizes Dony Mask's direct resistance against NCovid.
"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target. " - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.
When cooperating with Dony, partners / Exclusive Distributors will be offered a variety of benefits in the following part:
● Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.
● Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.
● Getting great support from the sales and production team.
● Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.
● Posting information, photos, ... on the official website of Dony.
● Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.
● Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers
● Being under a proprietary protection policy for customers.
● Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.
Dony has already shipped to Europe, the USA, Singapore, Jordan, France, UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Japan, and Middle East Countries (like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain).
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
