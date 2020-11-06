Flow Capital Gives Notice for Early Redemption of Series B 7% Debentures Due June 30, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has provided a redemption notice to the holders of all outstanding Series B 7% Debentures of the Company due on June 30, 2021 pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated debenture indenture dated as of December 8, 2016 between the Company, the Guarantors (as defined in the Indenture) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee"), as amended (collectively, the "Indenture").



Pursuant to the notice, the total outstanding principal amount of the debentures, being $5,087,590, will be redeemed effective as of December 6, 2020 (the "Redemption Date") upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,050 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (collectively, the "Total Redemption Price").

The Total Redemption Price will be payable upon presentation and surrender of the debentures called for redemption at the following corporate trust office:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

800, 324 - 8th AvenueSW Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z2

Attention: Manager, Corporate Trust

Interest on the principal amount of the debentures called for redemption shall cease to be payable from and after the Redemption Date, unless payment of the Total Redemption Price shall not be made on presentation for surrender of such debentures at the above-mentioned corporate trust office on or after the Redemption Date or prior to the setting aside of the Total Redemption Price pursuant to the Indenture.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Flow Capital’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Flow Capital’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Flow Capital is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the proposed redemption of the Company's outstanding debentures.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to a number of risks including, without limitation, risks relating to: the need for additional financing; the relative speculative and illiquid nature of an investment in the Company; the volatility of the Company’s share price; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues; the Company’s ability to manage future growth; the limited diversification in the Company’s existing investments; the Company’s ability to negotiate additional royalty purchases or other forms of investment from new investee companies; the Company’s dependence on the operations, assets and financial health of its investee companies; the Company’s limited ability to exercise control or direction over investee companies; potential defaults by investee companies and the unsecured nature of certain of the Company’s investments; the Company’s ability to enforce on any default by an investee company; competition with other investment entities; tax matters, including the potential impact of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act on the Company; the potential impact of the Company being classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company; the Company’s ability to pay dividends in the future and the timing and amount of those dividends; reliance on key personnel; dilution of shareholders’ interest through future financings; and general economic and political conditions; as well as the risks discussed in the Company’s public filings. Although Flow Capital has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Flow Capital has made certain assumptions. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect the Company’s business and its ability to identify and close new opportunities with new investees are material factors that the Company considered when setting its strategic priorities and objectives, and its outlook for its business, including its ability to satisfy required payments under the Transaction. Although Flow Capital believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Flow Capital does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Flow Capital or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.