Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Raytheon Technology Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Raytheon Technology Corporation ("Raytheon" or "the Company") (NYSE: RTX) investors that acquired securities February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2016.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate procedures and disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon’s financial accounting was faulty; (3) Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009 as a result; (4) Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government as a result of the foregoing; (5) Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) as a result of the foregoing; and (6) Raytheon’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Raytheon Technology Corporation Investors

