Nature Conservancy of Canada applauds new conservation funds in Ontario Budget 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) welcomes yesterday’s announcement in Ontario Budget 2020 that significant new funds will be earmarked to protect nature in Ontario, including land, fresh water and the natural areas that sustain us all.

The investment of $20 million over four years, in an exciting partnership to advance private land conservation, affirms the province’s commitment to protecting our lands and our waters and to conserving the rich variety of plant and animal life found there. Conservation of our natural areas ensures Ontario will remain a place where people want to live, work and invest. Protecting the environment and growing our economy go hand in hand.

We are pleased to see the importance of private land conservation recognized by Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek in the budget. The Nature Conservancy of Canada and its partners, including the Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA), are already delivering results and are ready to do more, including raising contributions to match the government investment at a ratio of $1.50 for every provincial dollar invested.

Nature has never been more important to the people of Ontario. We know that more than 80 per cent of Canadians say they are happier when they are connected to nature. During the outbreak of COVID-19, those connections have been vitally important to our health and well-being. Nature conservation will also support a resilient recovery from the current pandemic.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada looks forward to working with the Government of Ontario and our partners to leverage this investment and achieve conservation results of global significance.

“Thank you to the Ford government for making land conservation and the protection of our natural heritage a priority in Ontario’s 2020 Budget. With NCC’s long track record of bringing together partners and donors with governments to match public investment in conservation, today’s announcement will have great impact in growing Ontario’s protected areas system while also providing more opportunities for Ontarians to get outside and enjoy nature.” – Mike Hendren, Ontario Regional Vice-president, Nature Conservancy of Canada

