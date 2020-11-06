Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share on its Class A Stock payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) of $0.39844 per share payable on January 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets.  BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Contact:
Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: Matthew.Cherry@brookfield.com 

