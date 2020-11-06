Tecnoglass Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Reports Net Income of $8.3 Million and Adjusted Net Income of $12.7 million, or $0.28 Per Diluted Share -

- Increases Adjusted EBITDA1 by 19% Year-Over-Year to a Record $28.5 Million at a Margin of 27.5% -

- Produces Cash Flow From Operations Approximating 71% of Adjusted EBITDA Year-to-Date -

- New $300 Million Credit Facility to Reduce Weighted Average Interest Rate by More than Half -

- Provides Full Year 2020 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of $95 Million to $100 Million -

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenues of $103.3 million, with 3.1% growth in U.S. revenues

Adjusted net income 1 of $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share

of $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share Gross margin improved 580 basis points year-over-year to 38.8%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $28.5 million, representing 27.5% of total revenues

of $28.5 million, representing 27.5% of total revenues Cash flow from operations of $26.2 million brings year to date total to $51.0 million

Expanded backlog up slightly year-over-year to $536 million

Declared a $0.0275 per share cash dividend

In November 2020, announced a new $300 million credit facility, expanding the Company’s borrowing capacity, significantly reducing its cost of capital, lowering cash interest expense by an estimated $11 million annually, and extending debt maturities to 2025

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global residential and commercial construction industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “I could not be more thrilled with the truly outstanding performance of our Company, delivering record year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $72.1 million and a solid 500 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year, all while retaining our entire workforce. The strength of our business carried into the third quarter, demonstrated by record quarterly gross profit, adjusted EBITDA1 and operating cash flow. Our ability to innovate, adapt and excel allowed us to increase our U.S. revenues, led by growth in single family housing, one of our strongest growth channels. Operationally, we continue to reap the benefits of our previously completed high return automation initiatives, contributing to the expansion of our industry-leading margins, improved cash generation and a quarter end net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.0 times.”

José Manuel Daes continued, “We are extremely pleased that our consortium of mostly U.S. and European based lenders have recognized our record of success, as well as the benefits of our strategically located and vertically-integrated operations. This is reflected in our new $300 million credit facility underwritten on what we believe to be terms comparable to or better than many publicly traded U.S. companies of similar size. For Tecnoglass, 2020 has been a milestone year on many fronts thus far and we plan to continue creating additional value in our business.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Our third quarter results reflect a continued recovery in the U.S., particularly in residential, and overall strong demand for our best-in-class architectural glass products. We recently introduced a new product for homebuilders that should help us further expand our addressable market in single family housing beyond renovation projects and outside of hurricane prone markets. Overall market share gains and successful expansion into new U.S. geographies are allowing us to produce growth in a complex environment. As we move to the end of 2020, we are excited by the momentum in our business. We believe our innovative product portfolio, strong industry relationships and structural competitive advantages position us to continue growing faster than our end markets into 2021 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $103.3 million compared to $108.5 million in the prior year quarter. U.S. revenues of $95.7 million, which represented 93% of total revenues, grew 3.1% compared to $92.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in residential activity. The contribution of U.S. revenue growth to total revenues was more than offset by lower revenue from Colombia and other Latin American regions, primarily attributable to delayed activity at many customer job sites due to COVID-19 related factors. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.9 million on Colombia and total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 grew 12.3% to $40.1 million, representing a 38.8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $35.7 million, representing a 33.0% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 580 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected lower raw material costs, greater operating efficiencies from prior automation initiatives, and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $19.9 million compared to $20.2 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower variable expenses related to shipping, commissions, and other personnel expenses as well as tight cost controls. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 19.3% compared to 18.6% in the prior year quarter due to lower revenues.

Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including an after-tax non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $3.1 million in the third quarter 2020 and a $12.0 million loss in the third quarter 2019. As previously disclosed, these gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted a net income of $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, was $28.5 million, or 27.5% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $24.0 million, or 22.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by stronger gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the third quarter 2020 included $0.7 million in contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Dividend

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share for the third quarter of 2020, which was paid on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

On November 2, 2020, Tecnoglass announced a new $300 million Senior Secured Credit Facility, consisting of a $250 million delayed draw term loan and a $50 million committed revolving credit facility, with a maturity date in 2025. The new facility has an initial interest rate spread of 3.00%, which the Company expects to decrease to a spread of 2.75% in April 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings under its previous credit facilities. On a pro forma basis giving effect to the addition of the new facility and pay down of previous facilities, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $130 million, including cash of $69.5 million and availability under its revolving credit facilities of $60.5 million.

The Company’s existing $210 million unsecured senior notes, which bear interest at a rate of 8.2% and mature in 2022, are expected to be redeemed in full following a step down in redemption price at the end of January 2021. Upon redemption of the senior notes, annualized savings on cash interest expense are expected to approximate $11 million annually.

Business Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Positive trends in our business have continued into the fourth quarter, with single-family residential representing a growing share of our revenues. Based on our current invoicing schedule and underlying market demand, we are providing a full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $95 million to $100 million. At the midpoint, this outlook implies Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 6% for the full year and 18% for the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis. We expect revenue in the fourth quarter to be comparable to the prior year quarter, with a higher mix of product revenue versus installation revenue. Furthermore, we expect stronger demand in the U.S. to offset the slower recovery in Latin American markets.”

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,431 $ 47,862 Investments 1,684 2,304 Trade accounts receivable, net 87,794 110,558 Due from related parties 8,667 8,057 Inventories 73,763 82,714 Contract assets – current portion 28,416 42,014 Other current assets 12,171 29,340 Total current assets $ 281,926 $ 322,849 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 134,643 $ 154,609 Deferred income taxes 11,681 4,595 Contract assets – non-current 7,814 7,059 Due from related parties - long term 726 1,786 Long-term trade accounts receivable 1,101 - Intangible assets 5,323 6,703 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Long-term investments 46,385 45,596 Other long-term assets 2,914 2,910 Total long-term assets 234,148 246,819 Total assets $ 516,074 $ 569,668 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 174 $ 16,084 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,605 61,878 Accrued interest expense 2,911 7,645 Due to related parties 4,056 4,415 Dividends payable 1,309 67 Contract liability – current portion 18,381 12,459 Due to equity partners 10,900 10,900 Other current liabilities 14,355 15,563 Total current liabilities $ 98,691 $ 129,011 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 447 $ 411 Long-term payable associated to GM&P acquisition - 8,500 Long-term liabilities from related parties 639 622 Contract liability – non-current 883 187 Long-term debt 246,206 243,727 Total long-term liabilities 248,175 253,447 Total liabilities $ 346,866 $ 382,458 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively $ - $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,117,631 and 46,117,631 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 2,273 1,367 Additional paid-in capital 208,390 208,283 Retained earnings 17,181 16,213 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (59,150 ) (39,264 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest 168,699 186,604 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest 509 606 Total shareholders’ equity 169,208 187,210 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 516,074 $ 569,668

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: External customers $ 102,980 $ 106,741 $ 270,676 $ 323,808 Related parties 329 1,729 1,873 5,713 Total operating revenues 103,309 108,470 272,549 329,521 Cost of sales 63,188 72,729 170,205 223,051 Gross profit 40,121 35,741 102,344 106,470 Operating expenses: Selling expense (10,534 ) (11,334 ) (29,163 ) (32,115 ) General and administrative expense (9,381 ) (8,855 ) (24,601 ) (26,303 ) Total operating expenses (19,915 ) (20,189 ) (53,764 ) (58,418 ) Operating income 20,206 15,552 48,580 48,052 Non-operating income (expenses), net (138 ) 450 (232 ) 1,078 Equity method (loss) income 695 295 789 273 Foreign currency transactions gains(losses) (3,066 ) (12,006 ) (22,223 ) (9,921 ) Interest expense and deferred cost of financing (6,147 ) (5,876 ) (17,236 ) (17,220 ) Income (Loss) before taxes 11,550 (1,585 ) 9,678 22,262 Income tax provision (3,279 ) 266 (4,021 ) (8,590 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,271 $ (1,319 ) $ 5,657 $ 13,672 Loss (Income) attributable to non-controlling interest 52 144 97 (30 ) Income (Loss) attributable to parent $ 8,323 $ (1,175 ) $ 5,754 $ 13,642 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ 8,271 $ (1,319 ) $ 5,657 $ 13,672 Foreign currency translation adjustments (4,024 ) (8,486 ) (18,945 ) (8,768 ) Change in fair value derivative contracts 506 (941 ) (941 ) (941 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,753 $ (10,746 ) $ (14,229 ) $ 3,963 Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 52 144 97 (30 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to parent $ 4,805 $ (10,602 ) $ (14,132 ) $ 3,933 Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.31 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.31 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 46,117,631 46,291,032 46,117,631 44,395,504 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 46,117,631 46,291,032 46,117,631 44,395,504

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ 5,657 $ 13,672 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for bad debts 1,035 1,046 Depreciation and amortization 15,421 17,189 Deferred income taxes (7,612 ) (5,140 ) Equity method (loss) income (789 ) (273 ) Deferred cost of financing 1,306 1,213 Other non-cash adjustments 158 41 Unrealized currency translation losses (gains) 24,197 13,812 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables 6,353 (29,779 ) Inventories (5,127 ) 3,939 Prepaid expenses (686 ) (3,013 ) Other assets 12,455 (4,829 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (14,612 ) 3,576 Accrued interest expense (4,678 ) (4,362 ) Taxes payable (569 ) 3,645 Labor liabilities 5 626 Contract assets and liabilities 18,851 (5,099 ) Related parties (341 ) 2,965 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 51,024 $ 9,228 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of investments 470 997 Joint Venture investment - (34,100 ) Purchase of investments (189 ) (1,172 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (13,732 ) (19,887 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (13,451 ) $ (54,163 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (2,533 ) (3,714 ) Proceeds from equity offering 36,478 Proceeds from debt 17,747 69,059 Repayments of debt (30,453 ) (47,168 ) CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (15,239 ) $ 54,655 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (765 ) $ (1,022 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 21,569 8,699 CASH - Beginning of period 47,862 33,040 CASH - End of period $ 69,431 $ 41,739 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 18,650 $ 19,206 Income Tax $ 8,318 $ 11,090 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 919 $ 1,667

Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues by Region United States 95,680 92,848 3.0 % Colombia 5,650 13,037 -56.7 % Other Countries 1,979 2,586 -23.5 % Total Revenues by Region 103,309 108,470 -4.8 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 104,161 108,470 -4.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currency (853 ) - Total Revenues, As Reported 103,309 108,470 -4.8 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands: