FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare conferences:



Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

