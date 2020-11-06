Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center Inaugurated

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 28, the Inauguration of Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center and Opening Ceremony of Forum for the Integrated Development of Mathematics and Industry was held in Jinan, Shandong Province. Peng Shige and Guo Lei, both academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were appointed as the director and chairman of the academic committee respectively.

Sun Jiye, Vice-Governor of Shandong Province, said in his speech that the center will serve for the basic scientific research, promoting the substantial integration of mathematics and related fields, and replacing old growth drivers with new ones.



"In the future, Shandong Province will support the construction of the center in forms of platforms, talents and projects, to build it into a world-renowned major innovator," Sun emphasized.

Fan Liming, President of SDU, said in her speech that this center has highlighted the achievements made by SDU disciplines of mathematics. In the future, the center will build a platform for cross-research and collaborative innovation, introduce a system for interdisciplinary and cross-field research, and implement the talent mechanism characterized by innovation, inclusiveness, openness and shared development, so as to establish an internationally renowned highland for innovative talents in applied mathematics research.

At the inauguration, Academician Peng Shige signed cooperation agreements with Inspur, Haier and other corporations. Professor Chen Zengjing, executive deputy director of the center and dean of the School of Mathematics, signed cooperation agreements on the innovation and transformation base with Licheng District government and Jinan Vanke Group.

The center, under the guidance of SDU, was listed in the first batch of 13 national applied mathematics centers.

Contact:

Xie Tingting

+86 15063349812

xietingting@sdu.edu.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296984f2-7a67-485e-8c67-e994f608f4b1