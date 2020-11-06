Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,584 in the last 365 days.

Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center Inaugurated

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 28, the Inauguration of Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center and Opening Ceremony of Forum for the Integrated Development of Mathematics and Industry was held in Jinan, Shandong Province. Peng Shige and Guo Lei, both academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were appointed as the director and chairman of the academic committee respectively.

Sun Jiye, Vice-Governor of Shandong Province, said in his speech that the center will serve for the basic scientific research, promoting the substantial integration of mathematics and related fields, and replacing old growth drivers with new ones.

"In the future, Shandong Province will support the construction of the center in forms of platforms, talents and projects, to build it into a world-renowned major innovator," Sun emphasized.

Fan Liming, President of SDU, said in her speech that this center has highlighted the achievements made by SDU disciplines of mathematics. In the future, the center will build a platform for cross-research and collaborative innovation, introduce a system for interdisciplinary and cross-field research, and implement the talent mechanism characterized by innovation, inclusiveness, openness and shared development, so as to establish an internationally renowned highland for innovative talents in applied mathematics research.

At the inauguration, Academician Peng Shige signed cooperation agreements with Inspur, Haier and other corporations. Professor Chen Zengjing, executive deputy director of the center and dean of the School of Mathematics, signed cooperation agreements on the innovation and transformation base with Licheng District government and Jinan Vanke Group.

The center, under the guidance of SDU, was listed in the first batch of 13 national applied mathematics centers.

Contact:

Xie Tingting
+86 15063349812
xietingting@sdu.edu.cn 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296984f2-7a67-485e-8c67-e994f608f4b1

Primary Logo

Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center Inaugurated

Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center Inaugurated

You just read:

Shandong National Applied Mathematics Center Inaugurated

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.