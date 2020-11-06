North Texas Jellystone Park™ to Host 'Christmas In The Park' Event

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places is hosting a fun-filled holiday season event.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced that it will host its Christmas in The Park event beginning Dec. 3.

Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™, said the event will be held Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Registration is required. The cost is $20.

“For numerous years, North Texas Jellystone Park™ has put on a spectacular light display during the holiday season,” Purviance said.

This year, North Texas Jellystone is partnering, again, with The Burleson Drowning Prevention Coalition to put on the event in 2020. This year’s event will be in a drive-through fashion, and attendees will be able to safely enjoy the lights from the comfort of their own car.

The Burleson Drowning Coalition is a community effort whose goal is to provide swim lessons to children of the Burleson area who might not otherwise be able to afford life-saving swim lessons.

The Burleson Drowning Prevention Coalition committee consists of representatives from the City of Burleson Fire Department and other City of Burleson staff, Texas Health Burleson, Sigma Swim School, Cook Children's Hospital, Texas Health Burleson, Burleson ISD, and North Texas Jellystone Park.™

“Last year, we had over 2,500 attendees at Christmas In The Park from the community and raised almost $5,000, which was enough to provide swim lessons for over 200 children,” Purviance noted, before adding, “We want to grow that number in the coming year. We would like to invite area businesses to participate in the 2020 Christmas In The Park at North Texas Jellystone Park™ to benefit The Burleson Drowning Prevention Coalition.”

Business Sponshorship/Participation

There are several ways in which a business may participate, for example: decorating an area of the park on the route and more. The deadline to sign up to participate is Monday, Nov. 16.

● Participating businesses may put up a Holiday display in a predetermined available location of their choosing along the drive-through route. The business may put up a banner within the display to advertise their participation in the holiday decor featuring their business name and logo to display to attendees.

● Each business putting up a display will be entered into a decorating contest. Lighting displays should be completed no later than Nov. 30 and will remain up until the removal deadline of Jan. 4, 2021.

● It is requested that LED lighting be used for each display.

Goody Bags

● Goody bags are planned to be handed out to vehicles attending the drive-through event. Business may sponsor with a financial donation or provide items to be included in the bags.

Businesses who participate in the Christmas In The Park Event will be given the opportunity to also be featured in the lighting route map handout ads given to attendees.

Stay in the Park to Enjoy the Lights

This year’s Christmas in The Park event comes on the heels of the availability of North Texas Jellystone Park™ Holiday Season Getaway Packages. With the Holiday Season Getaway Packages, campers have three unique two-night stay packages to choose from. All three packages can be viewed in detail here.

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping/”glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

That’s also why North Texas Jellystone Park™ recently launched its Extended Weekend Stay Deal. With the Extended Weekend Stay Deal, campers can stay in any cabin on Wednesdays for $50 and on Thursdays for $125, plus resort fees. Campers should use the promo code: longweekend to receive the Extended Weekends Stay Deal.

For more information, please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/about-us/ and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/

###

About North Texas Jellystone Park

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

Marcie Purviance

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States

Phone: 817-386-8004

Source: North Texas Jellystone ParkTM