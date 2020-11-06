Turnt Sequel Wraps Up Filming to Highlight Game-Changing Message about Gun Violence

The film is a partnership between rising star Torrei Hart and renowned producer Mann Robinson.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producers of the popular 2020 film, Turnt , are pleased to announce they have wrapped up filming of the movie’s highly anticipated sequel, Super Turnt, in Atlanta, Georgia.Super Turnt is a partnership between Torrei Hart and Mann Robinson – two notable and current figures in the movie production industry. The film focuses on its main character, Rilla, who is a highly feared street lord and rapper. Rilla has been released from prison and is faced with navigating changes in his immediate world, while dealing with dangers of the streets. Throughout the film, Rilla strives to make positive decisions that will benefit his family, but ultimately faces deadly violence that puts him on the wrong side of the law. Relying on his past mistakes and natural street smarts, Rilla outwits enemies who attempt to bring him down.“Super Turnt is not your typical urban drama,” says producer, writer, director, and star of the film, Mann Robinson. “Torrei and I really felt it was important to take on some tough topics in this sequel, particularly around gun violence. It’s rare to see a film that truly depicts the challenges associated with gun violence and we are very proud of the work we’ve done to convey a truthful message.”Much to the delight of Turnt fans around the world, Super Turnt recently wrapped up production in October and is set to be released in 2021. The movie is a Sag film with no major financial backing, making it a truly independent film.Super Turnt features an incredibly talented cast of actors, including:Mann RobinsonHarry LennixJamal WoolardTorrei HartE. Roger MitchellTracey GravesDennis L.A. WhiteChe MackLunden De’LeonAshley RiosDuane FinleyAdrian LockettMelanie HalfkennyTray ChaneyPatrice FisherReece OdumTorrei Hart, an actress, producer, and TV personality, is no stranger to the world of production. She has produced several films to date and is excited about the partnership between her production company, Torrei Hart Productions, and Mann Robinson productions.For more information on Torrei please visit www.TorreiHart.com . For more information about Mann Robinson, please visit www.mannrobinson.org About Mann Robinson ProductionsMann Robinson Productions was founded by Mann Robinson, an American film director, producer, actor, businessman, and entrepreneur. By starting his production company, Robinson’s goal was to share with the world what transpires behind the scenes within the music industry and on the streets.Among Robinson’s production credits include Turnt (2020), His Hers & the Truth (2019), Justice on Trial (2020), Troubled Waters (2020), Homelessness is not a Crime (2020), and upcoming projects including Soul for Reals’ After the Rain, A Love to Die for, Sebastian, Fugazi, and Twelve Days ‘Til Christmas.Robinson is also president of Metro Wealth Studios, Atlanta Actors Workshop, and is co-founder of his non-profit adolescence outreach program, Give It How You Live Foundation.