NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- 1Path

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by 1Path that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “1Path Integrates SaaS Analytics Solution with Vertafore AMS360 Database to Help Insurance Agencies Eliminate Manual Processes and Make More Informed Decisions” issued November 05, 2020, over GlobeNewswire.