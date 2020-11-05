Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,687 in the last 365 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.26 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Primary Logo

You just read:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.