Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,687 in the last 365 days.

Uniti Group Inc. Securities Litigation Case Dismissed in United States District Court

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that, in an order dated November 4, 2020, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has dismissed all claims asserted by SLF Holdings, LLC (“SLF”) in a securities action lawsuit against the Company, Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc. and certain of the Company’s current and former officers, in connection with Uniti Fiber’s purchase of Southern Light, LLC from SLF in July 2017. The Court’s order held that amendment of the complaint would be futile and dismissed SLF’s claims with prejudice.

The lawsuit had alleged that defendants failed to disclose certain risks related to Windstream Holdings, Inc.’s lawsuit with Aurelius Capital Management and Windstream’s subsequent bankruptcy. The court rejected all such claims noting that Uniti’s public disclosures of these matters were sufficient and that SLF failed to show that defendants “conspired to hide risks and purposefully mislead investors.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Uniti Group Inc. Securities Litigation Case Dismissed in United States District Court

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.