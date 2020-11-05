Appian Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Cloud subscription revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $34.3 million



Subscriptions revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $50.8 million

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We exceeded our guidance, grew cloud subscription revenue by 40%, and reached an all-time high for gross profit margin this quarter. Organizations are choosing Appian to transform their critical processes. Low-code and automation in a single platform is proving to be a winning combination," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 40% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions and maintenance and support, increased 34% year-over-year to $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Professional services revenue was $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total revenue was $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 17% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of September 30, 2020.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.4) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $(7.8) million for the third quarter of 2019. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of September 30, 2020, Appian had cash and cash equivalents of $251.1 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(6.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $(14.9) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2019.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of November 5, 2020, guidance for the fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $35.0 million and $35.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.0 million and $74.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 6% and 8%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(11.0) million and $(10.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.18) and $(0.16). This assumes 70.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

: Full Year 2020 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $127.3 million and $127.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 34%. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $296.0 million and $297.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(24.0) million and $(23.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.42) and $(0.40). This assumes 69.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

:

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13710253.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and gains or losses on disposal of an asset. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, the impact of COVID-19 on Appian’s business and on the global economy, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscription revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, and the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscription revenue, which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Scott Walker

Director, Investor Relations

703-496-4573

scott.walker@appian.com

Media Contact

Nicole Greggs

Director, Media Relations

703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com









APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,088 $ 159,755 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,200 and $600 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 89,219 70,408 Deferred commissions, current 16,292 14,543 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,909 32,955 Total current assets 382,508 277,661 Property and equipment, net 36,415 39,554 Goodwill 4,637 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $307 as of September 30, 2020 1,765 - Operating right-of-use assets 30,855 24,205 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 31,580 28,979 Deferred tax assets 654 494 Other assets 4,042 592 Total assets $ 492,456 $ 371,485 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,630 $ 5,222 Accrued expenses 6,287 7,488 Accrued compensation and related benefits 16,615 10,691 Deferred revenue, current 96,902 82,201 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,592 3,836 Finance lease liabilities, current 1,549 1,447 Other current liabilities 319 1,395 Total current liabilities 132,894 112,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 51,727 44,416 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,192 2,375 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,371 7,139 Deferred tax liabilities 461 38 Other non-current liabilities 4,069 - Total liabilities 194,714 166,248 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock - par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 37,805,423 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 34,525,386 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 4 3 Class B common stock - par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 32,214,766 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 32,942,636 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 462,686 340,929 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,442 ) (285 ) Accumulated deficit (162,509 ) (135,413 ) Total stockholders’ equity 297,742 205,237 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 492,456 $ 371,485





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Subscriptions $ 50,760 $ 37,774 $ 142,614 $ 109,191 Professional services 26,544 28,381 80,329 82,543 Total revenue 77,304 66,155 222,943 191,734 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 5,101 4,484 15,185 12,105 Professional services 16,450 19,467 51,641 58,963 Total cost of revenue 21,551 23,951 66,826 71,068 Gross profit 55,753 42,204 156,117 120,666 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 31,633 27,603 94,891 86,186 Research and development 18,150 15,697 51,366 42,418 General and administrative 13,485 11,191 38,076 29,468 Total operating expenses 63,268 54,491 184,333 158,072 Operating loss (7,515 ) (12,287 ) (28,216 ) (37,406 ) Other (income) expense: Other (income) expense, net (4,277 ) 2,262 (1,845 ) 1,881 Interest expense 119 96 390 236 Total other (income) expense (4,158 ) 2,358 (1,455 ) 2,117 Loss before income taxes (3,357 ) (14,645 ) (26,761 ) (39,523 ) Income tax expense 255 5 335 394 Net loss $ (3,612 ) $ (14,650 ) $ (27,096 ) $ (39,917 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 69,923,553 65,508,113 68,611,994 64,860,342





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions $ 236 $ 147 $ 678 $ 462 Professional services 406 243 935 2,461 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 427 776 1,837 3,971 Research and development 669 433 1,841 2,983 General and administrative 1,840 1,542 5,377 3,178 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,578 $ 3,141 $ 10,668 $ 13,055







APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (27,096 ) $ (39,917 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,485 3,273 Bad debt expense 778 98 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 22 146 Deferred income taxes (162 ) (191 ) Stock-based compensation 10,668 13,055 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22,594 ) 1,854 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,491 23,280 Deferred commissions (4,349 ) (6,192 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,456 ) (3,909 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits 5,844 (2,159 ) Other liabilities 2,963 (251 ) Deferred revenue 10,531 2,315 Operating lease liabilities 3,422 - Deferred rent, non-current - 5,718 Net cash used in operating activities (13,453 ) (2,880 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,138 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (1,036 ) (31,430 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,174 ) (31,430 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on finance leases (1,080 ) (299 ) Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts 108,260 101,653 Payments of costs related to public offerings (18 ) (12 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,175 4,052 Net cash provided by financing activities 110,337 105,394 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,623 (460 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,333 70,624 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,755 94,930 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 251,088 $ 165,554 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 116 $ 250 Cash paid for income taxes $ 630 $ 236 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information: Capital lease obligations to acquire new office furniture and fixtures and computer hardware $ ― $ 4,491



