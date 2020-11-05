Oyster Point Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

OC-01 New Drug Application (NDA) Submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease Remains on Track for Q4 2020



/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“Following the positive top-line results of the ONSET-2 Phase 3 clinical trial announced in May, we plan to submit a NDA for OC-01 for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2020. If approved by the FDA, we remain on track for a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company continues to advance its R&D pipeline and will begin clinical development to support the potential for additional indications for OC-01” said Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “I am excited for the Oyster Point team to initiate the clinical development of OC-01 to treat neurotrophic keratitis. Based on OC-01’s novel mechanism of action, we believe that the production of natural tear film may have the ability to provide a therapeutic benefit for a number of ocular surface diseases.”

Recent Business Highlights

Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Third Quarter Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $214.3 million, compared to $139.1 million as of December 31, 2019.



As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $214.3 million, compared to $139.1 million as of December 31, 2019. R&D Expenses: Total research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2019. The Company's clinical, preclinical expense was $1.2 million lower during the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the completion of the ONSET-2 Phase 3 clinical trial in May 2020. The Company incurred higher CMC and other research and development expense of $1.3 million primarily due to the continued advancement of OC-01, as well as costs associated with the NDA submission planned in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Total research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2019. The Company's clinical, preclinical expense was $1.2 million lower during the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the completion of the ONSET-2 Phase 3 clinical trial in May 2020. The Company incurred higher CMC and other research and development expense of $1.3 million primarily due to the continued advancement of OC-01, as well as costs associated with the NDA submission planned in the fourth quarter of 2020. G&A Expenses: Total general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.1 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to higher headcount and reflects an increase in payroll-related expense, including stock-based compensation of $2.1 million. The Company incurred higher commercial planning expenses of $1.0 million in anticipation of a U.S. launch of OC-01, if approved, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, there was an increase in other general and administrative expenses of $1.2 million due to expansion of the Company's organization and operating as a publicly traded company.



Total general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.1 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to higher headcount and reflects an increase in payroll-related expense, including stock-based compensation of $2.1 million. The Company incurred higher commercial planning expenses of $1.0 million in anticipation of a U.S. launch of OC-01, if approved, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, there was an increase in other general and administrative expenses of $1.2 million due to expansion of the Company's organization and operating as a publicly traded company. Net Loss: For the third quarter of 2020, the Company had a net loss of $16.3 million, or $(0.63) per share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $(8.10) per share, for the same period in 2019.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States (U.S.) and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

About Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic keratitis (NK), also known as neuroparalytic keratitis or neurotrophic keratopathy, is a disease characterized by decreased corneal sensitivity and poor corneal healing. The most common causes of loss of corneal sensation are viral infection (herpes simplex and herpes zoster keratoconjunctivitis) followed by chemical burns, physical injuries, and corneal surgery. In addition, systemic diseases such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis may decrease sensory nerve function or damage sensory fibers. NK can be classified broadly into three stages: Stage 1 (mild) consists of ocular surface irregularities and reduced vision, Stage 2 (moderate) exhibits a non-healing persistent defect of the corneal epithelium, and Stage 3 (severe) exhibits corneal ulceration, which may progress to corneal melting and perforation. If not adequately addressed, the progression of NK can lead to the loss of the cornea and the need for transplantation.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Select Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,331 $ 139,147 Working capital* $ 205,745 $ 136,781 Total assets $ 216,496 $ 143,209 Stockholders’ equity $ 206,673 $ 137,298

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 8,210 $ 8,088 $ 28,104 $ 18,594 General and administrative 8,112 3,809 20,641 8,546 Total operating expenses 16,322 11,897 48,745 27,140 Loss from operations (16,322 ) (11,897 ) (48,745 ) (27,140 ) Other income, net 17 400 457 1,153 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (16,305 ) $ (11,497 ) $ (48,288 ) $ (25,987 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (8.10 ) $ (2.05 ) $ (18.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25,797,282 1,419,064 23,544,035 1,414,475



