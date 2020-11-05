GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.



GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

ABOUT GENMARK

GenMark is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

