Tucows Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

COVID-19:   Tucows shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to read Tucows’ public statement regarding COVID-19, which is available here: https://bit.ly/2LavpOc.

Note on the Financial Impact of Tucows’ Sale of Ting Mobile Customer Relationships and Transition to Mobile Services Enabler Platform:

As previously announced, effective August 1, 2020 most of Tucows customers relationships were sold to DISH Networks (“DISH”) as part of Tucows’ transition of its mobile business to a Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) model from a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) model, under which DISH became Tucows’s first MSE customer. Accordingly, the results of the Mobile Services business in our Network Access segment for the third quarter of 2020 reflect two months of operations under the new MSE model and one month of operations under the previous MVNO model. (All comparative prior-year periods are composed entirely of operations under Tucows’ previous MVNO model.)

Under the terms of the earn out arrangement for the Ting customer base acquired by DISH, the income generated by the customer base acquired by Dish are recognized (net of expenses) as “Other Income” under the heading “Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets”. As a result, revenue and gross margin for Mobile Services in the Network Access segment for the third quarter of 2020 are lower than those for the third quarter of 2019. Tucows will recognize fees paid by customers owned by DISH under the Ting brand, as well as customers under DISH’s Boost brand, that are added to Tucows’ MSE platform, as Mobile Platform Services revenue under the terms of the MSE Agreement signed with Dish. For more information, see Tucows’ Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2020.

Summary Financial Results
(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

  3 Months ended September 30 9 Months ended September 30
2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)1 		% Change 2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)		 % Change
Net revenue 74,311 88,129 (15.7%) 240,418 251,199 (4.3%)
Gross Profit 19,941 27,574 (27.7%) 68,057 74,732 (8.9%)
Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets2 1,090 - n/a 1,090 - n/a
Net income 716 4,205 (83.0%) 3,707 9,620 (61.5%)
Basic Net earnings per common share 0.07 0.40 (82.5%) 0.35 0.90 (61.1%)
Adjusted EBITDA3 13,270 14,832 (10.5%) 38,124 35,749 6.6%
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,432 11,215 1.9% 34,444 27,185 26.7%
  1. Tucows financial results for the third quarter of 2019 include the contribution of the bulk sale of domain names in the Company’s Portfolio business (generating $1.9 million in revenue) as part of its exit from that business at the end of the year.
  2. Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets for the Third Quarter of 2020, proceeds of $4.6 million under the DISH earn-out arrangement offset by the loss on disposal of Ting Customer Assets totalling $3.5 million.
  3. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit
(In Thousands of US Dollars)

     
  Revenue Gross Profit
  3 Months ended September 30 3 Months ended September 30
  2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)		 2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)
Network Access Services:
Mobile Services        
Retail Mobile Services 7,019 21,722 3,579   10,551  
Mobile Platform Services 376 - 376   -  
Other Professional Services 1,457 - 190   -  
Total Mobile Services 8,852 21,722 4,145   10,551  
         
Fiber Internet Services 4,657 2,890 2,975   1,954  
Total Network Access Services 13,509 24,612 7,120   12,505  
Domain Services:
Wholesale        
Domain Services 47,261 47,259 10,449   8,922  
Value Added Services 4,674 5,154 3,950   4,381  
Total Wholesale 51,935 52,413 14,399   13,303  
         
Retail 8,652 8,713 4,354   4,354  
Portfolio4 215 2,391 108   2,211  
Total Domain Services 60,802 63,517 18,861   19,868  
Network Expenses:
Network, other costs - - (2,612 ) (2,254 )
Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (3,315 ) (2,545 )
Network, impairment     (113 ) -  
Total Network expenses - - (6,040 ) (4,799 )
         
Total 74,311 88,129 19,941   27,574  

4.  Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, portfolio revenue consisted of individual sales from Tucows’ surname portfolio following the sale of the Company’s remaining domain name portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“The third quarter was once again demonstrative of the consistency and cash generating ability of the Tucows business,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. “Revenue and gross margin from our Domains and Ting Internet businesses, excluding the impact of a large bulk domains sale from our Domains Portfolio in the third quarter of last year, increased 2% and 10% year over year, respectively.”

“Our Domains business once again saw strong transaction activity, although softening from the first two quarters of this year, as micro- and small-sized businesses and start-ups continued to establish a web presence for the first time amid the pandemic, while we continued to benefit from our focus on the quality of our customer base for gross margin contribution. In our Mobile Services business, we generated our first fees under our new MSE agreement with DISH and we look forward to increasing that revenue in the future as DISH adds customers under the Ting Mobile brand and we migrate DISH’s Boost customers to the MSE platform. In the Ting Internet business, we achieved another record quarter for capital expenditure on the network, as we continued to add passed addresses, serviceable addresses and new customers, and grow revenue and gross margin.”

Financial Results
  
Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $74.3 million, a decrease of 16% from $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The majority of the decrease was due to the absence of Ting Mobile MVNO revenue for approximately two months of the third quarter of 2020 following the Company’s sale of its Ting Mobile customer relationships to DISH and the related earn out being recognized as Other Income. The decrease was also due to a $1.9 million bulk domain sale from the Domains Portfolio business in the third quarter of 2019 that was not repeated in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company exited its Portfolio business at the end of 2019. Excluding the Mobile Services business, as well as the impact of the bulk Domains sale in the third quarter of 2019, net revenue for the combined Domains and Ting Internet businesses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 2% year over year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.9 million, a decrease of 28% from $27.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to the same factors as the decline in revenue. Excluding the Mobile Services business, as well as the impact of the bulk Domains sale in the third quarter of 2019, gross margin for the combined Domains and Ting Internet businesses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10% year over year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $4.2 million, or $0.40 per share. Net income was impacted by the one-time $3.5 million non-cash write-down of certain assets related to the sale of the Ting Mobile customer relationships to DISH, which was netted from the $4.6 million Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets under Other Income. Excluding the after-tax impact of the write-down, net income would have been $3.4 million, or $0.33 per share, down 19% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.3 million compared with $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of an outsized Portfolio bulk domain name sale in the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA grew 3%.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $10.2 million compared with $8.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, loss on disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

  3 months ended September 30 9 months ended September 30
  2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited)
Net income for the period 716   4,205   3,707   9,620  
Depreciation of property and equipment 3,110   2,348   9,255   6,445  
Impairment of property and equipment 113   -   1,638   -  
Loss on disposition of property and equipment -   73   -   73  
Amortization of intangible assets 2,645   2,858   8,776   7,463  
Impairment of definite life intangible assets -   -   1,431   -  
Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets 3,513   -   3,513   -  
Interest expense, net 760   1,263   2,756   3,549  
Accretion of contingent consideration 86   -   258   -  
Provision for income taxes 840   3,133   2,390   6,209  
Stock-based compensation 1,016   830   2,664   2,040  
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (175 ) (16 ) (263 ) (204 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 81   88   479   (402 )
Acquisition and transition costs* 565   50   1,520   956  
         
Adjusted EBITDA 13,270   14,832   38,124   35,749  
*Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 pm ET on Thursday, November 5, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials. In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent five days, until Tuesday, November 10, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, November 17 at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (https://tucows.com).

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows’ business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

         
Tucows Inc. September 30, December 31,  
Consolidated Balance Sheets 2020   2019  
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
         
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,155   $ 20,393  
Accounts receivable   12,623     14,564  
Inventory   1,139     3,457  
Prepaid expenses and deposits   13,703     13,478  
Derivative instrument asset, current portion   2,402     731  
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion   95,694     91,252  
Income taxes recoverable   3,553     1,800  
Total current assets   139,269     145,675  
         
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion   17,546     17,915  
Property and equipment   109,767     82,121  
Right of use operating lease asset   11,625     11,335  
Contract costs   359     1,400  
Intangible assets   50,087     57,654  
Goodwill   116,270     109,818  
Total assets $ 444,923   $ 425,918  
         
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 8,552   $ 6,671  
Accrued liabilities   9,525     9,373  
Customer deposits   14,372     14,074  
Derivative instrument liability   135     -  
Operating lease liability, current portion   1,692     1,413  
Deferred revenue, current portion   128,569     123,101  
Accreditation fees payable, current portion   975     952  
Income taxes payable   881     1,324  
Total current liabilities   164,701     156,908  
         
Derivative instrument liability   112     -  
Deferred revenue, long-term portion   25,661     26,202  
Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion   200     216  
Operating lease liability, long-term portion   9,679     9,424  
Loan payable   113,672     113,503  
Other long-term liability   3,330     -  
Deferred tax liability   27,187     25,471  
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding   -     -  
Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,593,514 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019   19,989     16,633  
Additional paid-in capital   983     880  
Retained earnings   78,038     76,208  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,371     473  
Total stockholders' equity   100,381     94,194  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 444,923   $ 425,918  
         


                 
Tucows Inc.   Three months ended September 30,
 		  Nine months ended September 30,
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income   2020   2019   2020   2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollares)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Net revenues $ 74,311   $ 88,129   $ 240,418   $ 251,199  
                 
Cost of revenues:                
Cost of revenues   48,330     55,756     153,308     162,561  
Network expenses (*)   2,612     2,254     7,513     7,034  
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,985     2,231     8,892     6,070  
Amortization of intangible assets   330     314     1,010     802  
Impairment of property and equipment   113     -     1,638     -  
Total cost of revenues   54,370     60,555     172,361     176,467  
                 
Gross profit   19,941     27,574     68,057     74,732  
                 
Expenses:                
Sales and marketing (*)   8,318     8,769     26,521     26,366  
Technical operations and development (*)   3,162     2,876     8,980     8,151  
General and administrative (*)   4,868     4,574     15,074     13,818  
Depreciation of property and equipment   125     117     363     375  
Loss on disposition of property and equipment   -     73     -     73  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,315     2,544     7,766     6,661  
Impairment of definite life intangible assets   -     -     1,431     -  
Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts   (159 )   20     (99 )   (90 )
Total expenses   18,629     18,973     60,036     55,354  
                 
Income from operations   1,312     8,601     8,021     19,378  
                 
Other income (expenses):                
Interest expense, net   (760 )   (1,263 )   (2,756 )   (3,549 )
Gain on sale of Ting Customer Assets, net   1,090     -     1,090     -  
Other income   (86 )   -     (258 )   -  
Total other income (expenses)   244     (1,263 )   (1,924 )   (3,549 )
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   1,556     7,338     6,097     15,829  
                 
Provision for income taxes   840     3,133     2,390     6,209  
Net income for the period   716     4,205     3,707     9,620  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax                
Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities   729     (175 )   609     614  
Net amount reclassified to earnings   46     26     289     167  
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (income) of $230 and ($47) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and $261 and $250 for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019   775     (149 )   898     781  
                 
Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,491   $ 4,056   $ 4,605   $ 10,401  
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07   $ 0.40   $ 0.35   $ 0.90  
                 
Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share   10,577,731     10,626,754     10,585,785     10,639,544  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07   $ 0.39   $ 0.35   $ 0.89  
                 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share   10,682,808     10,745,834     10,679,162     10,798,099  
                 
                 
                 
(*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows:                
Network expenses $ 138   $ 95   $ 333   $ 224  
Sales and marketing $ 456   $ 363   $ 1,203   $ 857  
Technical operations and development $ 208   $ 179   $ 558   $ 428  
General and administrative $ 214   $ 193   $ 570   $ 531  
                 


                 
Tucows Inc.   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   2020   2019   2020   2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Cash provided by:                
Operating activities:                
Net income for the period $ 716   $ 4,205   $ 3,707   $ 9,620  
                 
Items not involving cash:                
Depreciation of property and equipment   3,110     2,348     9,255     6,445  
Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment   113     120     1,638     142  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   68     64     202     232  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,645     2,858     8,776     7,463  
Net amortization contract costs   (15 )   (61 )   109     (8 )
Accretion of contingent consideration   86     -     258     -  
Impairment of definite life intangible asset   -     -     1,431     -  
Foreign exchange impact of impairment of definite life intangible asset   -     -     223     -  
Deferred income taxes (recovery)   180     (170 )   (927 )   1,741  
Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense   (164 )   (53 )   (508 )   (790 )
Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability   137     (54 )   249     (5 )
Loss on disposal of domain names   -     66     15     72  
Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts   (175 )   (16 )   (263 )   (204 )
Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets   3,513     -     3,513     -  
Stock-based compensation   1,016     830     2,664     2,040  
Change in non-cash operating working capital:                
Accounts receivable   118     (1,763 )   2,670     (1,920 )
Inventory   (123 )   (644 )   1,681     (128 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits   2,905     (329 )   (317 )   (3,243 )
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees   984     3,819     (4,073 )   3,754  
Income taxes recoverable   (2,475 )   1,576     (1,681 )   (1,299 )
Accounts payable   509     (2,394 )   759     (2,778 )
Accrued liabilities   (668 )   3,687     (334 )   7,274  
Customer deposits   69     1,394     463     873  
Deferred revenue   (1,070 )   (4,200 )   4,927     (2,062 )
Accreditation fees payable   (47 )   (68 )   7     (34 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   11,432     11,215     34,444     27,185  
                 
Financing activities:                
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options   632     118     678     312  
Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options   (132 )   (20 )   (479 )   (544 )
Repurchase of common stock   -     (4,986 )   (3,281 )   (4,986 )
Proceeds received on loan payable   -     5,000     -     45,371  
Repayment of loan payable   -     3     -     (4,600 )
Payment of loan payable costs   -     2     (32 )   (639 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   500     117     (3,114 )   34,914  
                 
Investing activities:                
Additions to property and equipment   (10,636 )   (10,308 )   (32,729 )   (31,157 )
Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group (net of cash of $66)   -     -     (8,770 )   -  
Acquisition of Ascio Technologies (net of cash of $1)   -     -     -     (28,024 )
Acquisition of intangible assets   -     (1,038 )   (69 )   (3,566 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,636 )   (11,346 )   (41,568 )   (62,747 )
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   1,296     (14 )   (10,238 )   (648 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   8,859     12,003     20,393     12,637  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,155   $ 11,989   $ 10,155   $ 11,989  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid $ 635   $ 1,267   $ 2,638   $ 3,561  
Income taxes paid, net $ 3,249   $ 1,959   $ 5,449   $ 6,123  
                 
Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 1,697   $ 991   $ 1,697   $ 991  
Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ -   $ -   $ 2,000   $ -  
Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ -   $ -   $ 3,072   $ -  
Acquisition of intangible assets transferred from other assets $ -   $ 2,501   $ -   $ -  
                 


                 
Tucows Inc.   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA   2020   2019   2020   2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Net income for the period $ 716   $ 4,205   $ 3,707   $ 9,620  
Depreciation of property and equipment   3,110     2,348     9,255     6,445  
Impairment of property and equipment   113     -     1,638     -  
Loss on disposiiton of property and equipment   -     73     -     73  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,645     2,858     8,776     7,463  
Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets   3,513     -     3,513     -  
Impairment of definite life intangible asset   -     -     1,431     -  
Interest expense, net   760     1,263     2,756     3,549  
Accretion of contingent consideration   86     -     258     -  
Provision for income taxes   840     3,133     2,390     6,209  
Stock-based compensation   1,016     830     2,664     2,040  
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts   (175 )   (16 )   (263 )   (204 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities   81     88     479     (402 )
Acquisition and other costs1   565     50     1,520     956  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,270   $ 14,832   $ 38,124   $ 35,749  
                 
1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.    

