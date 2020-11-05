Sales and Earnings Reported by J & J Snack Foods

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for its fourth quarter and year ended September 26, 2020.



Sales for the fourth quarter this year decreased 19% to $252.5 million from $311.9 million in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended September 26, 2020, sales decreased 14% to $1.022 billion from $1.186 billion last year. Net earnings decreased to $6.6 million ($.35 per diluted share) in this year’s fourth quarter compared to $26.1 million ($1.36 per diluted share) last year and for the year earnings decreased 81% to $18.3 ($.96 per diluted share) from $94.8 million ($5.00 per diluted share). Net earnings for the quarter and year benefited from an adjustment to income tax expense related to state deferred taxes.

Operating income was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, down from $31.1 million in last year’s quarter. For the year, operating income decreased 85% to $17.2 million from $117.0 million last year.

The Company also said that it has had sequential improvement from its third quarter operations in which sales were down 34% from the year ago third quarter and in which it had an operating loss of $19.4 million as parts of the economy that impact its operations continued to open up through the fourth quarter. Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations during COVID-19 so the Company anticipates COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on its business. As the Company has $278 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, it does not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor does it anticipate a material amount of its assets would be impaired.

Dan Fachner, J & J’s President, commented, “Our business continues to recover from the pandemic that has affected our world. We experienced sustained growth in the Retail side of our business as well as improved sales as we closed the quarter in both Food Service and ICEE. The Company has also enjoyed some new business sales growth that will extend into this coming year. We feel a sense of recovery as we close our 2020 year and like our future growth opportunities but we continue to face the uncertainty that all of us face from prolonged COVID-19 impacts.”

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the “Results of Operations” section of this release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately sixteen manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Net Sales $ 252,536 $ 311,872 $ 1,022,038 $ 1,186,487 Cost of goods sold 198,609 218,931 783,611 836,086 Gross Profit 53,927 92,941 238,427 350,401 Operating expenses Marketing and selling 16,445 26,636 84,977 96,428 Distribution 23,111 24,367 92,759 94,888 Administrative 8,581 10,812 36,747 40,721 Plant shutdown impairment costs 1,315 - 6,387 - Other expense 546 65 363 1,408 Total operating expenses 49,998 61,880 221,233 233,445 Operating Income 3,929 31,061 17,194 116,956 Other income (expenses) Investment income 1,683 1,966 4,356 7,741 Interest expense & other (24 ) (40 ) (84 ) 1,880 Earnings before income taxes 5,588 32,987 21,466 126,577 Income taxes (996 ) 6,920 3,161 31,758 NET EARNINGS $ 6,584 $ 26,067 $ 18,305 $ 94,819 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.35 $ 1.36 $ 0.96 $ 5.00 Weighted average number of diluted shares 18,955 $ 19,101 19,032 18,959 Earnings per basic share $ 0.35 $ 1.38 $ 0.97 $ 5.04 Weighted average number of basic shares 18,895 $ 18,867 18,901 18,812





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,809 $ 192,395 Marketable securities held to maturity 51,151 51,091 Accounts receivable, net 126,587 140,938 Inventories 108,923 116,165 Prepaid expenses and other 17,087 5,768 Total current assets 499,557 506,357 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 717,261 676,724 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 455,645 423,276 Property, plant and equipment, net 261,616 253,448 Other assets Goodwill 123,033 102,511 Other intangible assets, net 80,422 54,922 Marketable securities held to maturity 16,927 79,360 Marketable securities available for sale 13,976 19,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,110 - Other 2,912 2,838 Total other assets 295,380 259,534 Total Assets $ 1,056,553 $ 1,019,339 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 349 $ 339 Accounts payable 73,135 72,029 Accrued insurance liability 13,039 10,457 Accrued liabilities 7,420 7,808 Current operating lease liabilities 13,173 - Accrued compensation expense 16,134 21,154 Dividends payable 10,876 9,447 Total current liabilities 134,126 121,234 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 368 718 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 47,688 - Deferred income taxes 64,413 61,920 Other long-term liabilities 460 1,716 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,915,000 and 18,895,000 respectively 49,268 45,744 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,587 ) (12,988 ) Retained Earnings 775,817 800,995 Total stockholders' equity 809,498 833,751 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,056,553 $ 1,019,339





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended

September 26, September 28, September 29, 2020 2019 2018 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 18,305 $ 94,819 $ 103,596 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 49,830 45,225 42,939 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 3,218 3,385 3,538 Gains from disposals of property & equipment (303 ) (347 ) (912 ) Plant shutdown impairment costs 6,387 - - Amortization of bond premiums 296 730 1,012 Share-based compensation 4,595 4,230 3,858 Deferred income taxes 2,622 9,637 (10,392 ) Loss on sale of marketable securities 882 404 140 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net 14,580 (8,759 ) (7,917 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 7,877 (3,231 ) (9,639 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other (11,366 ) (744 ) (1,120 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,780 ) 2,150 (1,736 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 92,143 147,499 123,367 Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired (57,212 ) (1,156 ) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (57,817 ) (57,128 ) (60,022 ) Purchases of marketable securities (6,103 ) (26,091 ) (91,112 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 73,226 39,158 75,302 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,593 2,050 2,639 Other (150 ) (196 ) 54 Net cash used in investing activities (44,463 ) (43,363 ) (73,139 ) Financing activities: Payments to repurchase common stock (8,972 ) - (2,794 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,901 14,174 8,894 Payments on capitalized lease obligations (340 ) (356 ) (370 ) Payment of cash dividend (42,053 ) (36,644 ) (33,066 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,464 ) (22,826 ) (27,336 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (802 ) (394 ) (2,375 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,414 80,916 20,517 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 192,395 111,479 90,962 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 195,809 $ 192,395 $ 111,479





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS September 26, September 28, September 29, 2020 2019 2018 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (in thousands) Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 150,786 $ 209,227 $ 208,544 Frozen juices and ices 35,176 43,672 42,364 Churros 46,881 65,976 61,726 Handhelds 36,088 31,685 38,928 Bakery 332,514 359,020 344,838 Other 17,448 26,407 22,991 Total Food Service $ 618,893 $ 735,987 $ 719,391 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 49,157 $ 36,264 $ 36,438 Frozen juices and ices 88,743 73,751 74,435 Biscuits 28,317 25,316 26,553 Handhelds 12,303 10,902 12,419 Coupon redemption (3,569 ) (3,596 ) (4,439 ) Other 2,214 1,955 2,086 Total Retail Supermarket $ 177,165 $ 144,592 $ 147,492 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 107,004 $ 171,820 $ 160,937 Repair and maintenance service 83,420 85,834 78,805 Machines revenue 33,986 45,811 28,652 Other 1,570 2,143 2,988 Total Frozen Beverages $ 225,980 $ 305,608 $ 271,382 Consolidated Sales $ 1,022,038 $ 1,186,187 $ 1,138,265 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 28,111 $ 26,978 $ 25,983 Retail Supermarket 1,577 1,418 1,313 Frozen Beverages 23,360 20,214 19,181 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 53,048 $ 48,610 $ 46,477 Operating Income: Food Service $ 6,458 $ 76,546 $ 71,285 Retail Supermarket 23,202 10,460 11,075 Frozen Beverages (12,466 ) 29,950 28,415 Total Operating Income $ 17,194 $ 116,956 $ 110,775 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 34,798 $ 29,197 $ 36,325 Retail Supermarket 1,763 1,979 928 Frozen Beverages 21,256 25,952 22,769 Total Capital Expenditures $ 57,817 $ 57,128 $ 60,022 Assets: Food Service $ 738,033 $ 766,081 $ 693,098 Retail Supermarket 31,704 29,369 27,586 Frozen Beverages 286,816 223,889 217,549 Total Assets $ 1,056,553 $ 1,019,339 $ 938,233









RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:



Fiscal Year 2020 (52 weeks) Compared to Fiscal Year 2019 (52 weeks)

Net sales decreased $164,149,000, or 14%, to $1,022,038,000 in fiscal 2020 from $1,186,187,000 in fiscal 2019. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, sales decreased 15% the year. Sales for our fourth quarter improved to being down approximately 19% from a year ago compared to being down 34% from a year ago in our third quarter as parts of the economy that impact our operations continue to open up. Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations, and therefore we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on our business. As we have $278 million of cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, we do not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor do we anticipate a material amount of our assets would be impaired.

We have three reportable segments, as disclosed in the accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages.

The Chief Operating Decision Maker for Food Service and Retail Supermarkets and the Chief Operating Decision Maker for Frozen Beverages monthly review detailed operating income statements and sales reports in order to assess performance and allocate resources to each individual segment. Sales and operating income are the key variables monitored by the Chief Operating Decision Makers and management when determining each segment’s and the Company’s financial condition and operating performance. In addition, the Chief Operating Decision Makers review and evaluate depreciation, capital spending and assets of each segment on a quarterly basis to monitor cash flow and asset needs of each segment.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $117,094,000, or 16%, to $618,893,000 in fiscal 2020. Soft pretzel sales to the food service market decreased 28% to $150,786,000 for the year. Frozen juice bar and ices sales decreased $8,496,000, or 19%, to $35,176,000 for the year. Churro sales to food service customers were down 29% to $46,881,000 for the year. Sales of bakery products decreased $26,506,000, or 7%, to $332,514,000 for the year. Handheld sales to food service customers were up 14% to $36,088,000 in 2020 with sales of a new product to a warehouse club store customer accounting for all of the increase. Sales of funnel cake decreased $8,170,000, or 33% to $16,623,000. Sales were down across all product lines excepting handhelds as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down or operating at reduced capacity for some or all of the third and fourth quarters due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $5 million for the year. Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased from $76,546,000 in 2019 to $6,458,000 in 2020 primarily because of lower production and sales volume due to COVID-19. This year’s operating income were impacted by plant shutdown impairment costs of $6,387,000 for the shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. We expect to reduce manufacturing overhead and distribution costs by about $7-8 million annually as a result of this plant closure. This year also included approximately $6 million of costs for employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation as well as increased expense of about $3.5 million for accounts receivable allowances and inventory losses due to the impact of COVID-19 on some of our customers and on sales of some of our products.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $32,573,000 or 23% to $177,165,000 in fiscal year 2020. Soft pretzel sales to retail supermarkets were $49,157,000, an increase of $12,893,000, or 36%, from sales in 2019. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased $14,992,000 or 20% to $88,743,000. Sales of biscuits and dumplings increased 12% to $28,317,000 for the year. Coupon redemption costs, a reduction of sales, of $3,569,000 were down less than 1 % from 2019. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 13% to $12,303,000 for the year. Sales were generally higher for all product lines as sales in the year ago periods were impacted by lost volume and placements due the price increases implemented in last year’s first quarter and because of increased sales to supermarkets generally since mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $1 million in fiscal year 2020. Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased from $10,460,000 to $23,202,000 for the year primarily due to higher volume.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 26% to $225,980,000 in fiscal 2020 and beverage sales decreased 38% or $64,816,000 for the year. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 30% for the year and beverage sales decreased 45% for the year. Gallon sales were down 41% from last year exclusive of ICEE Distributors’ gallons. Service revenue decreased 3% to $83,420,000 for the year with sales increases and decreases spread throughout our customer base with additional sales to existing customers and to new customers to largely offset declines in sales business to customers due to COVID-19. Machines revenue, primarily sales of machines, decreased from $45,811,000 in 2019 to $33,986,000 in 2020 with the decrease due to two significant install projects during the prior fiscal year, as well as the slowdown due to COVID-19. Sales are down across all product lines as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down or operating at reduced capacity for some or all of the third and fourth quarters due to COVID-19.

The estimated number of Company owned frozen beverage dispensers was 27,000 and 26,000 at September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively. Our Frozen Beverage segment had an operating loss of $12,466,000 in 2020 compared to operating income of $29,950,000 in 2019 primarily as a result of lower sales volume due to COVID-19. This year’s operating income was also impacted by relocation costs of our ICEE’s headquarters of $2.5 million.

CONSOLIDATED

Other than as commented upon above by segment, there are no material specific reasons for the reported sales increases or decreases. Sales levels can be impacted by the appeal of our products to our customers and consumers and their changing tastes, competitive and pricing pressures, sales execution, marketing programs, seasonal weather, customer stability and general economic conditions.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 23.33% in 2020 from 29.53% in 2019. Gross profit percentage decreased because of lower volume in our food service and frozen beverages segments, higher costs related to production disruptions due to volume mix changes, expenses related to employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation and increased costs compared to last year of about $4.5 million for the writedown and disposal of inventory.

Total operating expenses decreased $12,212,000 to $221,233,000 in fiscal 2020 but as a percentage of sales increased to 21.64% of sales from 19.68% in 2019. Operating expenses this year included $6,387,000 of plant shutdown impairment costs for the shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. Marketing and selling expenses increased to 8.31% this year from 8.13% of sales in 2019. Distribution expenses as a percent of sales increased to 9.08% from 8.00% in 2019. Administrative expenses were 3.60% and 3.43% of sales in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The percentage increases mentioned above were because of the drop in sales (lower denominators) and our inability to reduce expenses in line with the decrease in sales because of fixed costs that do not fluctuate with sales.

Operating income decreased $99,762,000 or 85% to $17,194,000 in fiscal year 2020 as a result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $4,356,000 million this year, down from $7,741,000 last year due to decreases in the amount of investments and lower interest rates.

Other income in 2019 includes a $2.0 million payment received from a customer due to cancellation of production under a co-manufacturing agreement.

Net earnings in 2019 benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one-time repatriation tax under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recorded in 2018 was reduced as the amount recorded in 2018 was an estimate. Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one-time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 25.8% for 2019. Net earnings for the 2020 year benefited from a reduction in income tax expense related to state deferred taxes of approximately $2.2 million. Excluding this adjustment, our effective tax rate in our fiscal 2020 year was 25.0%.

Net earnings decreased $76,514,000 or 81%, in fiscal 2020 to $18,305,000, or $.96 per diluted share, from $94,819,000 or $5.00 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019 as a result of the aforementioned items.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

