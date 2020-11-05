Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,677 in the last 365 days.

Sales and Earnings Reported by J & J Snack Foods

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for its fourth quarter and year ended September 26, 2020.

Sales for the fourth quarter this year decreased 19% to $252.5 million from $311.9 million in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended September 26, 2020, sales decreased 14% to $1.022 billion from $1.186 billion last year. Net earnings decreased to $6.6 million ($.35 per diluted share) in this year’s fourth quarter compared to $26.1 million ($1.36 per diluted share) last year and for the year earnings decreased 81% to $18.3 ($.96 per diluted share) from $94.8 million ($5.00 per diluted share). Net earnings for the quarter and year benefited from an adjustment to income tax expense related to state deferred taxes.

Operating income was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, down from $31.1 million in last year’s quarter. For the year, operating income decreased 85% to $17.2 million from $117.0 million last year.

The Company also said that it has had sequential improvement from its third quarter operations in which sales were down 34% from the year ago third quarter and in which it had an operating loss of $19.4 million as parts of the economy that impact its operations continued to open up through the fourth quarter. Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations during COVID-19 so the Company anticipates COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on its business. As the Company has $278 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, it does not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor does it anticipate a material amount of its assets would be impaired.

Dan Fachner, J & J’s President, commented, “Our business continues to recover from the pandemic that has affected our world. We experienced sustained growth in the Retail side of our business as well as improved sales as we closed the quarter in both Food Service and ICEE. The Company has also enjoyed some new business sales growth that will extend into this coming year. We feel a sense of recovery as we close our 2020 year and like our future growth opportunities but we continue to face the uncertainty that all of us face from prolonged COVID-19 impacts.”

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the “Results of Operations” section of this release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately sixteen manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.


 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share information)
                 
    Quarter Ended
 		  Fiscal Year Ended
                 
    September 26,   September 28,   September 26,   September 28,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
    (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (52 weeks)
                 
Net Sales   $ 252,536     $ 311,872     $ 1,022,038     $ 1,186,487  
Cost of goods sold     198,609       218,931       783,611       836,086  
Gross Profit     53,927       92,941       238,427       350,401  
                 
Operating expenses                
Marketing and selling     16,445       26,636       84,977       96,428  
Distribution     23,111       24,367       92,759       94,888  
Administrative     8,581       10,812       36,747       40,721  
Plant shutdown impairment costs     1,315       -       6,387       -  
Other expense     546       65       363       1,408  
Total operating expenses     49,998       61,880       221,233       233,445  
Operating Income     3,929       31,061       17,194       116,956  
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Investment income     1,683       1,966       4,356       7,741  
Interest expense & other     (24 )     (40 )     (84 )     1,880  
                 
Earnings before income taxes     5,588       32,987       21,466       126,577  
                 
Income taxes     (996 )     6,920       3,161       31,758  
                 
NET EARNINGS   $ 6,584     $ 26,067     $ 18,305     $ 94,819  
                 
Earnings per diluted share   $ 0.35     $ 1.36     $ 0.96     $ 5.00  
                 
Weighted average number of diluted shares     18,955     $ 19,101       19,032       18,959  
                 
Earnings per basic share   $ 0.35     $ 1.38     $ 0.97     $ 5.04  
                 
Weighted average number of basic shares     18,895     $ 18,867       18,901       18,812  


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
         
    September 26,   September 28,
      2020       2019  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 195,809     $ 192,395  
Marketable securities held to maturity     51,151       51,091  
Accounts receivable, net     126,587       140,938  
Inventories     108,923       116,165  
Prepaid expenses and other     17,087       5,768  
Total current assets     499,557       506,357  
         
Property, plant and equipment, at cost     717,261       676,724  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     455,645       423,276  
Property, plant and equipment, net     261,616       253,448  
         
Other assets        
Goodwill     123,033       102,511  
Other intangible assets, net     80,422       54,922  
Marketable securities held to maturity     16,927       79,360  
Marketable securities available for sale     13,976       19,903  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     58,110       -  
Other     2,912       2,838  
Total other assets     295,380       259,534  
Total Assets   $ 1,056,553     $ 1,019,339  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Current finance lease liabilities   $ 349     $ 339  
Accounts payable     73,135       72,029  
Accrued insurance liability     13,039       10,457  
Accrued liabilities     7,420       7,808  
Current operating lease liabilities     13,173       -  
Accrued compensation expense     16,134       21,154  
Dividends payable     10,876       9,447  
Total current liabilities     134,126       121,234  
         
         
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities     368       718  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     47,688       -  
Deferred income taxes     64,413       61,920  
Other long-term liabilities     460       1,716  
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued     -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,915,000 and 18,895,000 respectively     49,268       45,744  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,587 )     (12,988 )
Retained Earnings     775,817       800,995  
Total stockholders' equity     809,498       833,751  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,056,553     $ 1,019,339  


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
             
    Fiscal Year Ended
             
    September 26, September 28, September 29,
      2020       2019       2018  
    (52 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (52 weeks)
             
Operating activities:            
Net earnings   $ 18,305     $ 94,819     $ 103,596  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation of fixed assets     49,830       45,225       42,939  
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs     3,218       3,385       3,538  
Gains from disposals of property & equipment     (303 )     (347 )     (912 )
Plant shutdown impairment costs     6,387       -       -  
Amortization of bond premiums     296       730       1,012  
Share-based compensation     4,595       4,230       3,858  
Deferred income taxes     2,622       9,637       (10,392 )
Loss on sale of marketable securities     882       404       140  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies:            
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net     14,580       (8,759 )     (7,917 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories     7,877       (3,231 )     (9,639 )
Increase in prepaid expenses and other     (11,366 )     (744 )     (1,120 )
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (4,780 )     2,150       (1,736 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     92,143       147,499       123,367  
Investing activities:            
Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired     (57,212 )     (1,156 )     -  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (57,817 )     (57,128 )     (60,022 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (6,103 )     (26,091 )     (91,112 )
Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities     73,226       39,158       75,302  
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment     3,593       2,050       2,639  
Other     (150 )     (196 )     54  
Net cash used in investing activities     (44,463 )     (43,363 )     (73,139 )
Financing activities:            
Payments to repurchase common stock     (8,972 )     -       (2,794 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     7,901       14,174       8,894  
Payments on capitalized lease obligations     (340 )     (356 )     (370 )
Payment of cash dividend     (42,053 )     (36,644 )     (33,066 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (43,464 )     (22,826 )     (27,336 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     (802 )     (394 )     (2,375 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     3,414       80,916       20,517  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     192,395       111,479       90,962  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 195,809     $ 192,395     $ 111,479  


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
             
    September 26, September 28, September 29,
      2020       2019       2018  
    (52 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (52 weeks)
              (in thousands)      
Sales to External Customers:            
Food Service            
Soft pretzels   $ 150,786     $ 209,227     $ 208,544  
Frozen juices and ices     35,176       43,672       42,364  
Churros     46,881       65,976       61,726  
Handhelds     36,088       31,685       38,928  
Bakery     332,514       359,020       344,838  
Other     17,448       26,407       22,991  
Total Food Service   $ 618,893     $ 735,987     $ 719,391  
             
Retail Supermarket            
Soft pretzels   $ 49,157     $ 36,264     $ 36,438  
Frozen juices and ices     88,743       73,751       74,435  
Biscuits     28,317       25,316       26,553  
Handhelds     12,303       10,902       12,419  
Coupon redemption     (3,569 )     (3,596 )     (4,439 )
Other     2,214       1,955       2,086  
Total Retail Supermarket   $ 177,165     $ 144,592     $ 147,492  
             
Frozen Beverages            
Beverages   $ 107,004     $ 171,820     $ 160,937  
Repair and maintenance service     83,420       85,834       78,805  
Machines revenue     33,986       45,811       28,652  
Other     1,570       2,143       2,988  
Total Frozen Beverages   $ 225,980     $ 305,608     $ 271,382  
             
Consolidated Sales   $ 1,022,038     $ 1,186,187     $ 1,138,265  
             
Depreciation and Amortization:            
Food Service   $ 28,111     $ 26,978     $ 25,983  
Retail Supermarket     1,577       1,418       1,313  
Frozen Beverages     23,360       20,214       19,181  
Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 53,048     $ 48,610     $ 46,477  
             
Operating Income:            
Food Service   $ 6,458     $ 76,546     $ 71,285  
Retail Supermarket     23,202       10,460       11,075  
Frozen Beverages     (12,466 )     29,950       28,415  
Total Operating Income   $ 17,194     $ 116,956     $ 110,775  
             
Capital Expenditures:            
Food Service   $ 34,798     $ 29,197     $ 36,325  
Retail Supermarket     1,763       1,979       928  
Frozen Beverages     21,256       25,952       22,769  
Total Capital Expenditures   $ 57,817     $ 57,128     $ 60,022  
             
Assets:            
Food Service   $ 738,033     $ 766,081     $ 693,098  
Retail Supermarket     31,704       29,369       27,586  
Frozen Beverages     286,816       223,889       217,549  
Total Assets   $ 1,056,553     $ 1,019,339     $ 938,233  

 


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

Fiscal Year 2020 (52 weeks) Compared to Fiscal Year 2019 (52 weeks)

Net sales decreased $164,149,000, or 14%, to $1,022,038,000 in fiscal 2020 from $1,186,187,000 in fiscal 2019. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, sales decreased 15% the year. Sales for our fourth quarter improved to being down approximately 19% from a year ago compared to being down 34% from a year ago in our third quarter as parts of the economy that impact our operations continue to open up. Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations, and therefore we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on our business. As we have $278 million of cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, we do not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor do we anticipate a material amount of our assets would be impaired.

We have three reportable segments, as disclosed in the accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages.

The Chief Operating Decision Maker for Food Service and Retail Supermarkets and the Chief Operating Decision Maker for Frozen Beverages monthly review detailed operating income statements and sales reports in order to assess performance and allocate resources to each individual segment. Sales and operating income are the key variables monitored by the Chief Operating Decision Makers and management when determining each segment’s and the Company’s financial condition and operating performance. In addition, the Chief Operating Decision Makers review and evaluate depreciation, capital spending and assets of each segment on a quarterly basis to monitor cash flow and asset needs of each segment.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $117,094,000, or 16%, to $618,893,000 in fiscal 2020. Soft pretzel sales to the food service market decreased 28% to $150,786,000 for the year. Frozen juice bar and ices sales decreased $8,496,000, or 19%, to $35,176,000 for the year. Churro sales to food service customers were down 29% to $46,881,000 for the year. Sales of bakery products decreased $26,506,000, or 7%, to $332,514,000 for the year. Handheld sales to food service customers were up 14% to $36,088,000 in 2020 with sales of a new product to a warehouse club store customer accounting for all of the increase. Sales of funnel cake decreased $8,170,000, or 33% to $16,623,000. Sales were down across all product lines excepting handhelds as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down or operating at reduced capacity for some or all of the third and fourth quarters due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $5 million for the year. Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased from $76,546,000 in 2019 to $6,458,000 in 2020 primarily because of lower production and sales volume due to COVID-19. This year’s operating income were impacted by plant shutdown impairment costs of $6,387,000 for the shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. We expect to reduce manufacturing overhead and distribution costs by about $7-8 million annually as a result of this plant closure. This year also included approximately $6 million of costs for employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation as well as increased expense of about $3.5 million for accounts receivable allowances and inventory losses due to the impact of COVID-19 on some of our customers and on sales of some of our products.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $32,573,000 or 23% to $177,165,000 in fiscal year 2020. Soft pretzel sales to retail supermarkets were $49,157,000, an increase of $12,893,000, or 36%, from sales in 2019. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased $14,992,000 or 20% to $88,743,000. Sales of biscuits and dumplings increased 12% to $28,317,000 for the year. Coupon redemption costs, a reduction of sales, of $3,569,000 were down less than 1 % from 2019. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 13% to $12,303,000 for the year. Sales were generally higher for all product lines as sales in the year ago periods were impacted by lost volume and placements due the price increases implemented in last year’s first quarter and because of increased sales to supermarkets generally since mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $1 million in fiscal year 2020. Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased from $10,460,000 to $23,202,000 for the year primarily due to higher volume.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 26% to $225,980,000 in fiscal 2020 and beverage sales decreased 38% or $64,816,000 for the year. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 30% for the year and beverage sales decreased 45% for the year. Gallon sales were down 41% from last year exclusive of ICEE Distributors’ gallons. Service revenue decreased 3% to $83,420,000 for the year with sales increases and decreases spread throughout our customer base with additional sales to existing customers and to new customers to largely offset declines in sales business to customers due to COVID-19. Machines revenue, primarily sales of machines, decreased from $45,811,000 in 2019 to $33,986,000 in 2020 with the decrease due to two significant install projects during the prior fiscal year, as well as the slowdown due to COVID-19. Sales are down across all product lines as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down or operating at reduced capacity for some or all of the third and fourth quarters due to COVID-19.

The estimated number of Company owned frozen beverage dispensers was 27,000 and 26,000 at September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively. Our Frozen Beverage segment had an operating loss of $12,466,000 in 2020 compared to operating income of $29,950,000 in 2019 primarily as a result of lower sales volume due to COVID-19. This year’s operating income was also impacted by relocation costs of our ICEE’s headquarters of $2.5 million.

CONSOLIDATED

Other than as commented upon above by segment, there are no material specific reasons for the reported sales increases or decreases. Sales levels can be impacted by the appeal of our products to our customers and consumers and their changing tastes, competitive and pricing pressures, sales execution, marketing programs, seasonal weather, customer stability and general economic conditions.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 23.33% in 2020 from 29.53% in 2019. Gross profit percentage decreased because of lower volume in our food service and frozen beverages segments, higher costs related to production disruptions due to volume mix changes, expenses related to employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation and increased costs compared to last year of about $4.5 million for the writedown and disposal of inventory.

Total operating expenses decreased $12,212,000 to $221,233,000 in fiscal 2020 but as a percentage of sales increased to 21.64% of sales from 19.68% in 2019. Operating expenses this year included $6,387,000 of plant shutdown impairment costs for the shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. Marketing and selling expenses increased to 8.31% this year from 8.13% of sales in 2019. Distribution expenses as a percent of sales increased to 9.08% from 8.00% in 2019. Administrative expenses were 3.60% and 3.43% of sales in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The percentage increases mentioned above were because of the drop in sales (lower denominators) and our inability to reduce expenses in line with the decrease in sales because of fixed costs that do not fluctuate with sales.

Operating income decreased $99,762,000 or 85% to $17,194,000 in fiscal year 2020 as a result of the aforementioned items. 

Our investments generated before tax income of $4,356,000 million this year, down from $7,741,000 last year due to decreases in the amount of investments and lower interest rates.

Other income in 2019 includes a $2.0 million payment received from a customer due to cancellation of production under a co-manufacturing agreement.

Net earnings in 2019 benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one-time repatriation tax under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recorded in 2018 was reduced as the amount recorded in 2018 was an estimate. Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one-time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 25.8% for 2019. Net earnings for the 2020 year benefited from a reduction in income tax expense related to state deferred taxes of approximately $2.2 million. Excluding this adjustment, our effective tax rate in our fiscal 2020 year was 25.0%. 

Net earnings decreased $76,514,000 or 81%, in fiscal 2020 to $18,305,000, or $.96 per diluted share, from $94,819,000 or $5.00 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019 as a result of the aforementioned items.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

Contact:
Dennis G. Moore
Senior Vice President
(856) 532-6603

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sales and Earnings Reported by J & J Snack Foods

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.