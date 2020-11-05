Chembio Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Recent Accomplishments & Highlights

Achieved total revenue of $10.3 million and product revenue of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing growth of 6% and a decrease of 1% respectively, compared to the prior year period

Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system, which was funded with the support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under Contract No. 75A50120C00138

Submitted an EUA application to the FDA for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG test system

Received FDA Pre-Market Approval (PMA) for the DPP HIV-Syphilis System, the first rapid test approved in the U.S. to aid in diagnosis of both HIV and Syphilis from single patient sample

“Over the past months we have executed our COVID-19 product development and regulatory strategy ahead of our expectations. The potential launch of antigen and antibody test systems that leverage the DPP platform will provide much needed and expanded access to decentralized COVID-19 testing amid the resurgance of cases across the U.S. Running both types of tests on the same Micro Reader analyzer will enable clinicians to address the needs of a broader patient population throughout all phases of the pandemic,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our third quarter results demonstrate improvement in total revenues, which include revenue from DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG systems shipped outside the U.S. in the second quarter.”

“We have significantly expanded our U.S commercial team with experienced industry professionals and are continuing to do so. We are also actively launching the DPP HIV-Syphilis System,” Mr. Eberly continued. “Looking forward, we are excited about Chembio’s future, serving multiple end markets that combined represent the most significant opportunity in the company’s history.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.3 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year period. Net product sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the prior year period. License and royalty revenue and R&D and grant revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.9 million, an increase of 54% compared to the prior year period.

Gross product margin for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $1.9 million for the prior year period. Gross product margin percentage for the third quarter of 2020 was 11.2%, compared to 21.9% for the prior year period. Gross product margin in the third quarter of 2020 was impacted by a high concentration of sales outside the U.S. where average selling prices are lower, and operational inefficiencies, including those triggered by the recall of products starting at the end of the second quarter of 2020 together with activities related to qualifying automated manufacturing lines.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.1 million, or 6%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 20%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 totaled $28.7 million.

About the DPP Rapid Test Platform

Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology platform provides high-quality, rapid diagnostic results in 15 to 20 minutes using a small drop of blood from the fingertip or alternative samples. Through advanced multiplexing, the DPP platform can detect up to eight, distinct test results from a single patient sample, delivering greater clinical value than other rapid tests. For certain applications, Chembio’s easy-to-use, highly portable, battery-operated DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer then reports accurate results in approximately 15 seconds, making it well-suited for decentralized testing where real-time results enable patients to be clinically assessed while they are still on-site. Objective results produced by the DPP Micro Reader reduce the possibility of the types of human error that can be experienced in the visual interpretations required by many rapid tests.

Chembio’s portfolio of DPP-based point-of-care tests with FDA regulatory approvals include the DPP HIV-Syphilis System (PMA approved), DPP HIV 1/2 Assay (PMA approved and CLIA waived), DPP Zika IgM System (510(k)), and DPP Ebola Antigen System (EUA). Additionally, DPP-based tests have received regulatory approvals from the World Health Organization, CE-Mark, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA), and other global organizations, where they aid in the detection and diagnosis of several other critical diseases and conditions.

All DPP tests are developed and manufactured in the United States and are the subject of a range of domestic and global patents and patents pending.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in the first paragraph following the bulleted items under “Recent Accomplishments & Highlights: above are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the availability and functionality of COVID-19 tests. Such statements, which are expectations only, reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following, any of which could be exacerbated even further by the continuing COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and globally: the ability of Chembio to maintain existing, and timely obtain additional, regulatory approvals, particularly for its proposed DPP COVID-19 diagnostic tests; Chembio’s dependence upon, and limited experience with, COVID-19 diagnostic tests; the highly competitive and rapidly developing market for testing solutions for COVID-19, which includes a number of competing companies with strong relationships with current and potential customers, including governmental authorities, and with significantly greater financial and other resources that are available to Chembio; and the risks of doing business with foreign governmental entities, including geopolitical, international and other challenges as well as potential material adverse effects of tariffs and other changes in U.S. trade policy. Chembio undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in Chembio's expectations with regard to the forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact Chembio's success are more fully disclosed in Chembio's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 REVENUES: Net product sales $ 8,406,457 $ 8,510,629 $ 17,914,623 $ 23,381,906 R&D and grant revenue 1,654,500 971,980 3,756,161 3,528,033 License and royalty revenue 211,521 238,330 572,450 703,352 TOTAL REVENUES 10,272,478 9,720,939 22,243,234 27,613,291 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of product sales 7,467,746 6,649,114 17,512,925 18,112,676 Research and development expenses 2,351,880 2,223,939 6,233,040 6,542,591 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,348,958 4,455,588 13,903,192 12,565,601 Severance, restructuring and other related costs 11,651 - 1,122,310 - Acquisition Costs - - 63,497 395,612 15,180,235 13,328,641 38,834,964 37,616,480 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (4,907,757 ) (3,607,702 ) (16,591,730 ) (10,003,189 ) OTHER INCOME: Interest Expense, net (735,819 ) (195,970 ) (2,110,011 ) (183,368 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,643,576 ) (3,803,672 ) (18,701,741 ) (10,186,557 ) Income tax benefit 104,778 20,667 319,597 400,339 NET LOSS $ (5,538,798 ) $ (3,783,005 ) $ (18,382,144 ) $ (9,786,218 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 20,104,547 16,923,695 18,728,372 16,912,583





CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,687,453 $ 18,271,352 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $276,210 and $62,000 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,522,498 3,661,325 Inventories, net 12,363,486 9,598,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,007,473 693,013 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 45,580,910 32,223,720 FIXED ASSETS: Property, Plant and Equipment, net 8,033,112 5,933,569 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 248,892 210,350 TOTAL FIXED ASSETS, net 8,282,004 6,143,919 OTHER ASSETS: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,316,221 7,030,744 Intangible assets, net 3,648,495 3,914,352 Goodwill 5,696,679 5,872,690 Deposits and other assets 462,664 543,539 TOTAL ASSETS $ 69,986,973 $ 55,728,964 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,558,782 $ 5,526,243 Deferred revenue 3,865,754 125,000 Finance lease liabilities 57,715 41,894 Operating lease liabilities 710,535 568,294 Note payable - 180,249 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,192,786 6,441,680 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,448,515 6,969,603 Long-term finance lease liabilities 200,397 171,953 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 18,040,427 17,644,149 Deferred tax liability 165,326 466,326 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,047,451 25,252,031 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock – 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,213,956 shares and 17,733,617 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 202,139 177,335 Additional paid-in capital 124,622,252 95,433,077 Accumulated deficit (89,967,147 ) (71,585,003 ) Treasury stock 33,290 and 0 shares at cost as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (150,919 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (766,803 ) 9,844 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 33,939,522 24,035,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 69,986,973 $ 55,728,964



