The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Reports Record Net Income of $1.6 Million, Up 160% Compared to Q3 2019 –

- Posts Record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 Million, Up 84% Compared to Q3 2019 -

- Increases Total Clinic Count to 560, Opening 22 Clinics in Q3 2020-

- Sells 30 Franchise Licenses in Q3 2020, Up from 28 in Q3 2019 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights: Q3 2020 Compared to Q3 2019

Increased system-wide sales 1 by 21%, to $68.3 million.

by 21%, to $68.3 million. Reported system-wide comp sales 2 increase of 12%.

increase of 12%. Grew revenue by 21%, to $15.4 million.

Posted record net income of $1.6 million, compared to $617,000.

Reported record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million, up from $1.4 million.



Operating Highlights

Opened 22 clinics in Q3 2020, equal to Q3 2019.

Increased total clinic count to 560 as of September 30, 2020: 497 franchised clinics: 21 opened and 1 closed during Q3 2020. 63 company-owned or managed clinics: 1 greenfield opened during Q3 2020.

Sold 30 franchise licenses in Q3 2020, compared to 28 in Q3 2019.



“Our strong third quarter performance demonstrates our growth momentum is once again taking hold,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “Chiropractic care is an essential healthcare service, which is the foundation of our business model’s resiliency. Outside of increased sanitization and cleanliness procedures, our core concept has remained unchanged. Throughout the pandemic, our patients have continued to rely on their chiropractic care while our doctors have been there to serve them. We thank our patients for their confidence in us and our doctors and staff for their commitment to improving their quality of life.”

“Our third quarter revenue, profitability, and franchise license sales improved over the same period a year ago, and even more dramatically when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Our strong license sales have set the stage for increased upcoming franchise clinic openings, which we will augment with new corporate clinics. This increases revenue, scale and brand recognition. Confident in our progress, we are reestablishing 2020 full year guidance and expect both revenue and the bottom line to exceed those from 2019. The lower rate of clinic openings during the second quarter due to the pandemic created pent-up demand that we believe will fuel openings in the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021. Therefore, we reassert our goal of opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a greater number of clinics and continued organic growth.

Cost of revenue was $1.7 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was in line with the total increase in franchise sales and reflects higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.8 million, increasing 3%, reflecting the timing of advertising spending. General and administrative expenses were $9.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses to support revenue growth and a greater number of clinics.

Net income was a record for the company at $1.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $617,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was also a record for the company at $2.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $41.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, increasing 20% compared to $34.6 million in the same period of 2019. This increase reflects gross sales from a greater number of clinics and increased gross sales at existing franchised and company-owned or managed clinics.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $18.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase primarily reflects $6.9 million in cash flow from operating activities, $2.7 million borrowed under the CARES Act U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program, and $2.0 million drawn on a revolving line of credit, which was offset by $2.2 million in capital expenditures, during the first nine months of 2020.

Reestablished 2020 Guidance for Financial Results and Clinic Openings

Management provided full year 2020 guidance and expects the following:

Revenue to be between $58 and $59 million dollars, compared to $48.5 million in 2019;

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $8.5 and $9.0 million dollars, compared to $6.2 million in 2019;

Franchised clinic openings to be between 65 and 72, compared to 71 in 2019; and

New company-owned or managed clinics, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, to be between 4 and 7, compared to 13 in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,305,526 $ 8,455,989 Restricted cash 140,400 185,888 Accounts receivable, net 1,813,684 2,645,085 Notes receivable, net 10,326 128,724 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion 828,842 765,508 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 921,559 1,122,478 Total current assets 22,020,337 13,303,672 Property and equipment, net 8,014,676 6,581,588 Operating lease right-of-use asset 11,555,086 12,486,672 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion 3,757,799 3,627,225 Intangible assets, net 2,160,944 3,219,791 Goodwill 4,150,461 4,150,461 Deposits and other assets 393,508 336,258 $ 52,052,811 $ 43,705,667 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,239,522 $ 1,525,838 Accrued expenses 894,122 216,814 Co-op funds liability 140,400 185,889 Payroll liabilities 2,584,487 2,844,107 Operating lease liability, current portion 2,756,838 2,313,109 Finance lease liability, current portion 69,380 24,253 Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, current portion 2,813,515 2,740,954 Deferred revenue from company clinics 3,228,368 3,196,664 Debt under the Paycheck Protection Program, current portion 1,656,292 - Other current liabilities 545,834 518,686 Total current liabilities 15,928,758 13,566,314 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 10,798,802 11,901,040 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 150,524 34,398 Debt under the Credit Agreement and Paycheck Protection Program, net of current portion 3,071,678 - Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion 12,581,885 12,366,322 Deferred tax liability 72,841 89,863 Other liabilities 27,230 27,230 Total liabilities 42,631,718 37,985,167 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,073,244 shares issued and 14,057,201 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 13,898,694 shares issued and 13,882,932 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 14,073 13,899 Additional paid-in capital 40,625,128 39,454,937 Treasury stock 16,043 shares as of September 30, 2020 and 15,762 shares as of December 31, 2019, at cost (115,303 ) (111,041 ) Accumulated deficit (31,102,905 ) (33,637,395 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 9,420,993 5,720,400 Non-controlling Interest 100 100 Total equity 9,421,093 5,720,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,052,811 $ 43,705,667





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 8,403,844 $ 6,829,576 $ 22,554,946 $ 18,245,940 Royalty fees 4,170,692 3,447,270 11,157,575 9,737,616 Franchise fees 519,131 541,339 1,555,846 1,405,678 Advertising fund revenue 1,187,666 978,209 3,176,080 2,797,576 Software fees 688,046 514,350 1,964,968 1,256,711 Regional developer fees 222,908 210,233 643,974 594,615 Other revenues 218,266 205,400 591,443 537,596 Total revenues 15,410,553 12,726,377 41,644,832 34,575,732 Cost of revenues: Franchise and regional developer cost of revenues 1,588,707 1,318,966 4,281,389 3,634,397 IT cost of revenues 123,539 107,903 284,653 297,561 Total cost of revenues 1,712,246 1,426,869 4,566,042 3,931,958 Selling and marketing expenses 1,845,601 1,793,229 5,684,556 5,068,585 Depreciation and amortization 714,288 538,372 2,061,937 1,308,515 General and administrative expenses 9,433,062 8,297,680 26,668,420 22,078,244 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 11,992,951 10,629,281 34,414,913 28,455,344 Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment - 29,848 (53,413 ) 116,775 Income from operations 1,705,356 640,379 2,717,290 2,071,655 Other (expense) income: Bargain purchase gain - - - 19,298 Other expense, net (25,667 ) (16,697 ) (55,248 ) (43,469 ) Total other expense (25,667 ) (16,697 ) (55,248 ) (24,171 ) Income before income tax expense 1,679,689 623,682 2,662,042 2,047,484 Income tax expense 75,730 6,702 127,551 15,597 Net income and comprehensive income $ 1,603,959 $ 616,980 $ 2,534,491 $ 2,031,887 Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income attributable to The Joint Corp. stockholders $ 1,603,959 $ 616,980 $ 2,534,491 $ 2,031,887 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Basic weighted average shares 14,033,535 13,846,045 13,968,635 13,798,593 Diluted weighted average shares 14,593,107 14,526,538 14,523,329 14,442,203





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 2,534,491 $ 2,031,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 2,670,640 1,852,280 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,702,314 821,041 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,907,445 4,705,208 Net cash used in investing activities (2,225,946 ) (5,955,484 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,122,550 391,317 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 9,804,049 $ (858,959 )





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES RECONCILIATION FOR GAAP TO NON-GAAP Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Non-GAAP Financial Data: 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income $ 1,603,959 $ 616,980 $ 2,534,491 $ 2,031,887 Net interest 25,668 16,697 55,248 43,469 Depreciation and amortization expense 714,288 538,372 2,061,937 1,308,515 Tax expense 75,730 6,702 127,551 15,597 EBITDA $ 2,419,645 $ 1,178,751 $ 4,779,227 $ 3,399,468 Stock compensation expense 212,234 186,020 678,706 536,744 Acquisition related expenses - 33,091 - 36,241 Bargain purchase gain - - - (19,298 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment - 29,848 (53,413 ) 116,775 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,631,879 $ 1,427,710 $ 5,404,520 $ 4,069,930





1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.